Windy weather will bring choppy seas and a gale warning for portions of the Santa Barbara Channel Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, and a gale warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the eastern Santa Barbara Channel from Point Conception to Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island and Santa Catalina Island, the NWS said.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO