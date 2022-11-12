Read full article on original website
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree. The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees
Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
Looking Back: Winter hay storage
Hay goes up for winter storage. The barn in this picture was built just two years before. The reader who submitted it said they would hold a lantern for their dad when he would go to the hay loft to get hay down in the winter, as they didn’t yet have electricity. The reader is in their 80s and said at the time the photo was submitted that the barn is still in wonderful shape. “I had the most wonderful life,” they said. “The home farm was sold to a wonderful couple.” (Submission information unavailable. If you have more information, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or 605-681-7040)
How to Create a Gravel Garden, an Eco-Friendly Landscaping System That Requires Minimal Water
If you want to start a garden, but you don't have time to tend to one, turn to a system that's been growing in popularity for its eco-friendly and low maintenance reputation: gravel gardens. It's a form of xeric gardening—planting with water conservation in mind—that uses small pebbles in place of soil amendments and mulch.
The Benefits of an Electric Fireplace
The winter months can be challenging in certain parts of the United States. Temperatures can fall below freezing, with the wind chill making it feel below zero degrees. If you live in an area where burning wood is permissible, you may have considered going back to a traditional fireplace. Wood-burning fireplaces have been around for a long time, making them a popular choice.
Caring for My Mother’s Plants Is Helping Prepare Me for a Life Without Her
In the summer of 1990, when I was 8, my family of five moved into our brand-new home. My mother and father had designed it according to their own particular needs and interests, including extra-high counters to accommodate their heights, built-in bookshelves to house their hundreds of books and a large, bright sunroom to shelter and nourish all the plants my garden-loving father planned to grow. A few months later, my father suddenly died of a heart attack while driving a forklift at his job. He was 39.
Allotment guru shares 5 clever ways to stop squirrels digging up bulbs
How to stop squirrels from digging up and eating your spring-flowering bulbs
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
The boy “makes money” thanks to the dollar tree planted on difficult land
Mr. Le Van Thin started his business from scratch in a difficult area in Kon Thup commune, Mang Yang district, Gia Lai. After many failed attempts, he found a special tree with an income of tens of millions of VND per month. In 2010, Mr. Le Van Thin (34 years...
Lawn Care Services: 3 Tips for Getting a Perfect Lawn
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you looking to get your lawn in perfect shape? Is your yard dry or desert-like in places? Is it brown and dry or green and bright? What is your preference? If you answered all or some of those questions with “yes,” you might need lawn care.
Gardening 101: Container trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you are willing to wheel a tree in and out of your house (or heated patio) twice a year, welcome to the wide world of container tree options. By taking freezing temperatures out of the equation, growing a tree in a container opens the door to tropical fruit trees. Most select a lime or lemon tree. There are also several options of oranges they do well in miniature form. Keep in mind these are TREES. They will grow to the container you plant them in. It is important never to move a container tree...
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
6 House Building Mistakes You Can Rectify Through Renovation
Building one’s own house is probably one of the most fascinating yet challenging experiences someone can have in their lifetime. From design to inspection to adding your personal touches, there is no doubt that the entire process is extremely hard and time-consuming. Consequently, it is inevitable for almost everyone to make mistakes, especially if they are someone who does not have any previous connections with the industry or is unable to get proper guidance.
Fairfield County to build new $750,000 salt barn
LANCASTER − Most drivers probably don't care where the county houses its road salt while navigating a snow- and iced-covered road. But Fairfield County Engineer Jeremiah Upp does. He's in charge of treating the roads during inclement weather and he's also in charge of ordering and storing the salt. Upp said the county needs more storage space, so it is going to build a new barn near the current barn on the engineer's office property near the...
These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season
Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
