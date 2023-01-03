THEN AND NOW: Every 'Married At First Sight' couple and if they're still together

Justin and Alexis on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

To date, 59 couples have married each other at the altar on Lifetime's "Married At First Sight."

The majority of these unions have ended in divorce.

13 couples appear to still be married.

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis. Lifetime

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are a 'Married At First Sight' success story.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner were on the flagship season of "Married At First Sight," which aired in 2014. It definitely wasn't love at first sight for the couple — Jamie wasn't even attracted to her husband as she walked down the aisle.

Eight years later, they're still married and have two children, Henley Grace, 5, and Hendrix Douglas, 2.

Jamie hosted the "Married At First Sight" aftershow "Unfiltered" for several seasons. The family currently lives in Florida.

Courtney Hendrix and Jason Carrion. Lifetime

Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion divorced after five years of marriage.

Cortney and Jason married on season one of the show in 2014 and decided to stay married on decision day. They announced their divorce in 2019 via People after five years of marriage.

Cortney married her longtime partner , "Sherm," in October 2020. They welcomed a son in October 2021.

Jason married British soap star Roxanne Pallett in late January 2020. Pallett was pregnant in September 2021 and announced they'd name their son Maverick, The Sun reported .

Vaughn Copeland and Monet Bell. Lifetime

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland decided to divorce.

On season one of "Married At First Sight," Vaughn and Monet decided to get the first divorce in the show's history.

Vaughn has deleted his Instagram account. He has a son with his girlfriend Jenny Farber in 2016, via Screen Rant . According to the site, it was unclear if Monet was in a relationship as of 2021, but she'd previously appeared to be single on social media. Monet and Vaughn no longer maintain public Instagram accounts.

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio. Lifetime

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio decided to divorce in the decision day episode that aired in 2016.

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio appeared on season two of "Married At First Sight," which aired in March 2015.

Sean found it hard to commit to living with Davina, so despite initially having chemistry they said no on decision day and are divorced.

He remarried and has a baby girl named Ellie, whose picture is presumably the profile image on his private Instagram account . The identity of his wife is unknown.

Davina married Donald Davis in 2016. In November 2018, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child. Hudson Davis was born on May 8, 2019.

Ryan Ranellone and Jaclyn Methuen. Lifetime

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone revealed their split on the season two's six-month check-in special.

Another season two couple, fan-favorites Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone, said yes to staying married on their decision day but ultimately divorced.

Jaclyn announced that she was expecting a baby girl with her long-term boyfriend in June 2019. In November 2019, she announced that her daughter Alaina Rose had been born. She and her boyfriend are currently engaged and welcomed a son named Antonio Paul in January, 2022.

Ryan Ranellone is still a real estate agent on Long Island. He appears to be single per his Instagram account , but his current relationship status is unknown.

Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino. Lifetime

Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino's confrontations became litigious.

Season two's final couple, Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino, decided to stay married on decision day but ultimately got divorced. The New York Post reported that Jessica filed a Queens Family Court petition in June 2015 where she said Ryan threatened to kill her.

Jessica has been publicly dating her boyfriend Sergio since 2018, per her Instagram profile . In June 2020, she announced they were expecting a child . Her son Sergio Jr . was born in February 2021 .

Ryan relationship status is unknown, but he recently posted on his public Instagram page after a two-year break.

Tres Russell and Vanessa Nelson. Lifetime

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell revealed they split up on the reunion.

Tres Russell and Vanessa Nelson's journey began in 2015 in Atlanta and premiered to the world in December of that year. They decided to stay married on decision day but were getting a divorce by the six-month check-in special.

Nelson appeared on the spinoff "Married At First Sight: Second Chances" and got engaged to Andre Forbes . They have since split . Per her Instagram, Vanessa currently appears to be single , but her relationship status is unknown.

Tres currently lives in Louisville according to his Instagram account . In a "Where Are They Now" special in 2020, he said he was in a "complicated" relationship. He does not post about his romantic life on social media anymore, so his status is unknown.

Samantha Role and Neil Bowlus. Lifetime

Samantha Role and Neil Bowlus ended their marriage, but remain friends.

Samantha and Neil had the most unpredictable relationship on season three. Sam said yes on decision day, but Neil wanted a divorce so the pair ultimately ended their relationship.

Sam got married in April 2018, to her now-husband Chris. She had her first daughter, Isabella, in September of that year, People reported . In March 2022 she announced on Instagram that she had welcomed twin girls, Sienna Reiko and Everly Lara.

Neil is active on social media like Instagram but doesn't appear to post about his personal life, so his relationship status is unknown. Per Samantha's social media account, the exes have remained friends.

David Norton and Ashley Doherty. Lifetime

Ashley Doherty and David Norton are divorced.

Ashley and David are one of the most memorable couples in "Married At First Sight" history, not just on season three.

He was extremely dedicated to making the marriage work even though Ashley was uncomfortable in the marriage and not interested in him. Toward the end of the marriage, Ashley accused David of asking another girl out via a social media app. David wanted to stay married on decision day, but Ashley wanted a divorce so they split.

Ashley got remarried in 2019, per her Instagram post . She welcomed a son named Julian in April 2021, per Instagram .

David appeared on "MAFS: Second Chances" despite reports of a violent past . In the "MAFS" 2020 update he said he was in a relationship. But he doesn't post about his love life on social media . His current status is unknown.

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast. Lifetime

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast's marriage only lasted a year.

Nick and Sonia were the first South Florida couple of season four to say yes on decision day — the season premiered in July of 2016. They divorced in 2017 after a year of marriage, per People .

Nick told the magazine he met his girlfriend Heather while he was separated from his then-wife Sonia. He and Heather welcomed twins in 2017. He announced via Instagram in 2019 that he had a near-fatal accident at work that partially paralyzed him. His current relationship status is unknown. He mostly posts about his twins on Instagram .

Sonia appears to be single per her Instagram account . Her Instagram lists her as the founder of The Broke philanthropist. Through her business, she created a necklace. Its proceeds partially benefit teens who have aged out of foster care, per Etsy .

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz. Lifetime

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz split before the end of the experiment.

Heather and Derek said no to each other after only 10 days of marriage and ultimately got a divorce.

Heather told followers of her private Instagram account that she gave birth to a son named Leo James in September 2020, according to Screenrant . She did not disclose the child's father or her relationship status with him or anyone else.

Derek's relationship status is unknown but he appears to be single, per his Instagram page . He enjoys posting the occasional rap lipsync video.

Tom Wilson and Lilly Vilchez. Lifetime.

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson went their separate ways.

Lily and Tom said yes to staying married on decision day but ultimately divorced.

Lillian appears to be single, per her Instagram page . She works in Investment Sales and Acquisitions and is a Real Estate Broker licensed in North Carolina and Florida.

Tom found a partner in artist and author Michelle, to whom he got engaged in May 2019 and married three months later. He's a stepdad to her sons and they run Sunshark industries , a company that lets Wilson put his interior design knowledge to good use renovating vans, boats, and RVs in Miami.

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek. Lifetime

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek's marriage didn't last.

Season five of "Married At First Sight" premiered in April 2017 and was based in Chicago.

Danielle and Cody decided to stay married on decision day but later divorced after a year of marriage, as reported by People.

DeGroot appears to be single. On Instagram she calls herself a "Functional Dietitian + Coach" as well as "Plant Medicine//Energy Worker."

Cody moved to Ohio. He deleted his Instagram account, so his current relationship status is unknown.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon. Lifetime.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon split after allegations of cheating on social media.

Sheila and Nate said yes on decision day, but later divorced in 2017. Per E! News , Sheila tweeted accusations that Nate cheated on her.

Sheila appears to be single per her Instagram account , but her relationship status is unknown. She still appears to live in the Chicago area.

According to his Instagram account , Duhon is the founder and CEO of Duey Juice Cocktails , a rum-based drink. He's expecting a baby with his partner in December, per Instagram .

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico. Lifetime

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are happily raising a family together.

Ashley and Anthony said yes on decision day and are still married in 2022. Their first daughter, Mila, was born in January 2019, Us Weekly reported . Vaeda Marie was born in February 2021, per E! News .

They've given fans a look into their life together over the years on the franchise's spinoff, "Married At First Sight: Couple's Cam."

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson. Lifetime

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre's relationship has been difficult, but they're still married.

Jephte and Shawniece had a rollercoaster relationship in season six, which was based in Boston and premiered in January 2018.

They decided to stay married on decision day and welcomed their daughter Laura in August 2018, People reported.

They're happily married today per their respective Instagram accounts , but have been open about infidelity in their marriage on spinoffs they've appeared on like "Couple's Cam."

Jon Francetic and Molly Duff. Lifetime

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's story has an unexpected ending.

Molly and Jonathan had communication issues that led to explosive fights and name-calling off-camera. They decided to end their marriage before the six-week experiment was over.

Jonathan is currently married to Dr. Jessica Griffin, who was a relationship expert on seasons six, seven, and eight of the show, People reported .

Per her Instagram , Duff appears to be single, but her relationship status is unknown.

Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg. Lifetime

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley couldn't make their marriage work.

Jaclyn and Ryan stayed married on decision day but ultimately divorced after 10 months of marriage, according to E! news .

Ryan appears to be single per his Instagram account, but his relationship status is unknown.

Jaclyn married her husband Dane Olah in September 2020, according to her Instagram account . They welcomed daughter Emilia Shea in the summer of 2022.

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally. Lifetime

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson began the process of divorce while their season was airing in 2018.

Tristan and Mia's marriage was dramatic from the start. She was detained at the airport before they could get on the plane to their honeymoon destination.

After weeks of explosive fights that included threats to leave the marriage, they decided to stay together on decision day — but the union didn't last. Mia filed for divorce while "Married At First Sight" season seven stopped airing, People reported . The season was set in Dallas.

Mia married her unnamed husband in 2021, she shared on Facebook. Per a Facebook post , Bally became a mother in 2022. Her daughter's name is Victoria.

Tristan married his current wife Rachel White in 2020, she's a former Miss World Texas . They welcomed a son named Pheniox Zane Thompson in March, 2021, per his Instagram.

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman. Lifetime

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd were a success story from the start.

Danielle and Bobby had one of the smoothest journeys in the show's history. It was no surprise that they stayed married on decision day, nor is it shocking that they are still married today.

They have two children. Olivia was born in Feburary 2019 and their son Bobby IV was born in December 2020 . The couple has let fans continue following their story on spinoffs like "Couple's Cam."

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana. Lifetime

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty announced their divorce in 2018.

Although Dave and Amber decided to stay married on their decision day, they announced their divorce in 2018, People reported .

Amber deleted her Instagram, so her relationship status is unknown.

Dave's relationship status is unclear, but per Instagram , he appears to be single.

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen. Lifetime

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller are still married.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller decided to stay married at the end of season eight, which took place in the Philidelphia area and premiered on January 1, 2019.

Per their Instagram accounts , they are still together today and love to travel. They've also let cameras back into their life for the "Couple's Cam" spinoff.

Will Guess and Jasmine McGiff. Lifetime

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess's decision was split.

Jasmine wanted to stay married on decision day, but Will didn't feel their connection was strong enough so they split.

Jasmine has a son and appears to be in a relationship, per Instagram .

Will appears to be single per Instagram .

Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk. Lifetime

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo's breakup wasn't hard to predict.

After Luke struggled with feeling attracted to Kate and accused her of drinking too much on multiple occasions, this pair decided to divorce on their decision day.

Kate deleted her Instagram and doesn't use her Twitter for personal updates, so her current relationship status is unknown.

Luke is a photographer. Though he has dated since divorcing Kate according to Screenrant, he currently appears to be single.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth. Lifetime

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are still together.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are still married today. In the season eight six-month catch-up, they revealed that they bought a house together. They've also appeared on the "Couple's Cam" spinoff.

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell. Lifetime

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley couldn't make their marriage work.

Iris' virginity presented a bigger challenge in Iris and Keith's marriage than either of them anticipated at the end of the ninth season of "Married At First Sight," set in Charlotte (which aired in 2019).

She wanted to stay married to him, but he decided that divorce was the best option for him.

Iris appears to be single and pursuing a career as a model and influencer per her Instagram .

Keith wrote a book about his life and "MAFS" experience in 2021 called "Life Is Just: A Walk Within. " He recently broke up with singer Ari Lennox, People reported.

Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice. Lifetime

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson were made for each other.

Though they had no shortage of drama in their relationship and sometimes threatened to leave each other, Jamie and Beth decided to stay married on decision day and are still married as of this writing.

They have a family of fur babies and chronicle their life together on their Instagram accounts. They've appeared on "Married At First Sight: Couple's Cam."

Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill. Lifetime

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie fell in love.

Deonna and Greg had a pretty smooth journey on "Married At First Sight" and decided to stay together on decision day. They're still married today and have a son named Declan who was born in February 2021.

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles. Lifetime

Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne's divorce seemed inevitable.

Matt found it difficult to come home to Amber and wear his wedding ring during the experiment. He was later caught on dating sites and in bars with other women by Amber's friends and colleagues.

So, the fact that she decided she wanted a divorce and he agreed came as no surprise to viewers.

Amber currently appears to be single. She became a homeowner in 2021, per Instagram .

Matt was arrested in 2021 in Nashville for allegedly breaking into a girlfriend's house after an argument. He keeps his Instagram locked so his current relationship status is unknown, but his bio says he's based in Nashville.

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman. Lifetime

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman couldn't overcome serious issues.

Katie and Derek were one of the couples on the 10th season of "Married At First Sight," based in Washington DC, that decided to stay married after decision day. Unfortunately, they revealed at the six-month check-in that they split because Derek said Katie cheated on him with the ex who she was considering leaving the experiment for.

Katie married Brandon Eaves in June 2021. Her husband is in the Air Force, so they live in Biloxi, MS .

Derek appears to be single and love to travel, per his Instagram, but his current relationship status is unknown.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd. Lifetime

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd recently welcomed a son.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd had a nearly drama-free journey to love on "Married At First Sight" and decided to stay married on decision day. They welcomed a son named Westin Paul on November 3, 2021, People reported .

Meka Jones and Michael Watson. Lifetime

Meka Jones and Michael Watson decided to annul their marriage.

Meka and Michael both decided to end their marriage on decision day and opted to have it annulled instead of getting a divorce, as Essence reported . In May 2022 Jones shared with Reality TV World that she was living in North Carolina. She was coy about if she was dating anyone .

Watson married his wife Shannon in September 2021, per his Instagram.

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid. Lifetime

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid sought restraining orders.

On their decision day, Taylor decided to get a divorce from Brandon after he seemingly quit the show due to problems with production.

He did show up to film on that day but walked out of the room after hearing Taylor's decision. He didn't provide Taylor or the experts with closure.

Ultimately, as revealed on the six-month check-in, Brandon and Taylor had a public alteration that led them to seek restraining orders against each other in court. Brandon was also granted an annulment, as E! News reported . It's the second one in franchise history.

Taylor appears to be in a relationship per her Instagram .

Brandon doesn't appear to have an Instagram account, so details about his current life and status are unknown.

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice. Lifetime

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice never really began the experiment.

On their honeymoon, Zach told Mindy he wasn't attracted to her and then refused to move in and begin the experiment in earnest. After Mindy learned that Zach was having inappropriate conversations with one of her friends, she decided to end the marriage and they both said no to each other on decision day for closure. Their divorce is final, per Monsters & Critics .

Mindy appears to be single and love the beach, per her Instagram account . But her relationship status is unknown.

Zach also appears to be single and posts often about fitness and nutrition, per Instagram . His relationship status is also unknown.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi. Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi.

Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner were not meant to be.

Amelia and Bennett's quirks seemed to complement each other and they said yes to staying married on the season 11 decision day episode, set in New Orleans. Per Us Weekly , the unique union didn't last and they filed for divorce in October 2021.

Per The Cinemaholic and her Instagram , Amelia appears to be dating yoga coach Alexander Bayer as of April 2022.

Bennett appears to have a new partner named Pete, with whom he adopted a stray dog in 2021. Pete described himself as a "coparent" to the dog per SoapDirt .

Brett Lindsey and Olivia Cornu. Lifetime

Olivia Cornu and Brett Lindsey couldn't make it to the end of the experiment.

Season 10 of "Married At First Sight" was filmed during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, so the couples had to quarantine together and stay married for significantly longer than the initial seven weeks.

But Brett and Olivia decided to end their relationship before decision day.

Olivia does not post about her dating life on Instagram but is reportedly dating season 15 cast member Chris Collette, according to ScreenRant .

Brett appears to be dating a woman named Brittany per his Instagram . He's still based in New Orleans.

Miles Williams and Karen Landry. Lifetime.

Karen Landry and Miles Williams are happily married in New Orleans.

Miles and Karen's relationship was uncertain at times during filming, but they decided to stay married on decision day and are still married today.

They run a vlog on YouTube and went to Essencefest, per Instagram. They also have a dog named Ali.

Woody Randall and Amani Smith. Lifetime

Amani Smith and Woody Randall are one of the purest examples of lust at first sight.

Woody told Amani he was in love with her very early in the experiment and though those feelings came later for her, she followed and the couple has never looked back. They welcomed a son named Reign on June 3, People reported .

They said yes on decision day and are married.

Henry Rodriguez and Christina Croce. Lifetime

Christina Croce and Henry Rodriguez's romance never really began.

Christina and Henry had opposite personalities that repelled each other and it kept getting worse. They stayed together until the experiment ended, even though Henry claimed Christina tried to blackmail him with a text she said she received claiming he was gay. They said "no" on decision day.

Christina deleted her Instagram, so her status is unknown.

Henry is dating a woman named Kayla McCormick, per Instagram.

Jacob Harder and Haley Harris. Lifetime

The honeymoon never began for Haley Harris and Jacob Harder.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder on season 12 in Atlanta (which premiered in January 2021) started clashing on their honeymoon and though they stayed in the experiment the whole time, on decision day they decided to get divorced.

Haley appears to be single per her Instagram and chronicles her travels on the account.

Jacob also appears to be single per his Instagram account . He's a proud Corgi dad.

Chris Williams and Paige Banks. Lifetime

Paige Banks and Chris Williams had one of the most dramatic journeys in "Married At First Sight" history.

Chris is one of the biggest villains in franchise history. He persuaded Paige to have sex with him on their wedding night (the night they met) and the morning after before telling her he wasn't attracted to her.

Then, while on their honeymoon, he received news that his ex-fiancée was pregnant with his child. Chris said he had sex with her about six weeks before his honeymoon, while he was in the process of being cast for "Married At First Sight."

Chris proceeded to lead Paige on up until their decision day when he revealed that his ex had a miscarriage. He said he couldn't make a decision about whether to divorce Paige or not.

For the first time ever, producers and the experts stepped in to help encourage Paige to listen to her heart and ask for a divorce.

Paige appears to be single per her Instagram account . She did let "MAFS" film her first date after her failed marriage for the final episode of her season.

Chris also appears to be single per his Instagram account .

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles. Lifetime

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are starting a family.

Briana and Vincent rarely experienced any bumps on their road to love unless Vincent worried that he'd look silly trying a new experience when he wanted to impress Briana. On decision day, Vincent proposed to Briana with a cheesecake and she said yes to staying married.

The couple chronicles their life on their Instagram accounts . In July 2022, they announced they were expecting their first child together, as reported by People.

Ryan Oubré and Clara Berghaus. Lifetime

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubré weren't a natural pair.

Ryan Oubré and Clara Berghaus appeared to have a smooth marriage from the start, but never got too deep with each other. In fact, Ryan revealed that he had never said "I love you" to a partner.

He did tell Clara he loved her in the six-month update episode, but the couple announced their split in July 2021 and signed divorce papers in September of that year, per People .

Clara appears to be single. She chronicles her travels for her job as a flight attendant and for fun on Instagram .

Ryan appears to be single per Instagram . He's a proud dog dad and posts about fitness.

Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. Lifetime

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake's love burned out as fast as it started.

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake are a prime example of "lust at first sight" on the show. They were attracted to each other at the alter and rode the attraction through the whole seven-week experiment.

They appeared to be growing in love by the end and said yes to each other on decision day. But apparently, when faced with real life, they couldn't get over their differences.

Erik told Virginia while filming "Married At First Sight: Couple's Cam" that he wanted a divorce. They announced they were getting a divorce in July 2021, per People .

Virginia appears to be single per Instagram. She's a proud dog mom and posts about mental health.

Erik appears to be single per Instagram. He posts a lot about his life as a pilot .

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman. Lifetime.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman's marriage was a an intense rollercoaster.

Michaela said yes on decision day but Zack said no, so they divorced.

Michaela deleted her public Instagram account. She posts on TikTok and appears to be single.

Zack started dating castmate Bao after they split from their respective partners. Per Us Weekly , the romance ended in late 2021 after Zack cheated. The software engineer now appears to be single on Instagram .

The former spouses were on season 13 of the reality show, which was filmed in Houston and premiered in July 2021.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel. Lifetime

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel ultimately couldn't make their traditional marriage work.

Rachel and Jose were one of the most stable couples on season 13 and said yes on decision day but split up in December 2021, per Us Weekly .

Rachel appears to be single per Instagram . She chronicles her travels, though she's Houston-based, and calls herself a blogger/influencer.

Jose's relationship status is unknown, though he does appear to be dating per Instagram .

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam. Lifetime

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam weren't strangers but still couldn't make it work.

Boa and Johnny were acquaintances from college but could still rarely get on the same page. He said he wanted to stay married on decision day but she wanted to divorce so they split up.

Bao started dating castmate Zack after divorcing Johnny. Per Us Weekly , they split in December because Zack reportedly cheated.

Johnny got close to castmate Myrla after filming ended but they said they were just friends in the reunion special. His relationship status is unknown, but per his Instagram , he still hangs out with some of the women from his cast.

Myrla Féria and Gil Cuero. Lifetime.

Myrla Féria and Gil Cuero's sweet love story soured quickly.

Myrla and Gil were a fan-favorite couple who decided to stay married on decision day but ultimately separated in November 2021, per E News .

Myrla's relationship status is currently unknown but she appears to be single and shares travel adventures on Instagram.

Gil appears to be single and still a firefighter, per Instagram .

Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak. Lifetime

Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak's connection dissolved quickly.

Brett and Ryan connected on their honeymoon but their connection regressed afterward. They decided to split on decision day.

Brett does not have public social media accounts, so her relationship status is unknown.

Ryan appears to be single on Instagram , but his relationship status is unknown.

Jasmina and Michael on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency's relationship didn't grow.

Jasmina and Michael's marriage started out rough on the Boston season, which began airing in January 2022.

Early arguments pulled them away from each other and they were unable to build intimacy. Midway through the experiment, they found ways to express themselves to each other and build a bond. They both said yes to saying together on decision day but revealed on the reunion special that they were no longer together.

Jasmina currently appears to be single per her Instagram , but her official status is unknown.

Michael's current status is also unknown, but he appears to be single per recent Instagram posts .

Katina and Olajuwon on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson were made for eachother from the start.

Katina and Olajuwon connected instantly on their wedding day, and though Olajuwon had growing to do and had to adjust his outdated expectations of a wife's role, their bond only strengthened.

Their choice to remain married on decision day was unsurprising, as is the fact that they are still married today. They occasionally share updates on their everyday life on their respective Instagram accounts .

Lindsey and Mark on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher had a volatile relationship.

Lindsey and Mark had one of the most unpredictable relationships in "Married At First Sight" history. Lindsey's confrontational, blunt nature and Mark's need to be taken care of often didn't mix well and caused explosive fights. But they did have a connection to each other that they understood, and decided to stay married on decision day.

At the Boston reunion special, they revealed that their intense fights ultimately were too much to overcome, and they split up shortly after decision day.

Lindsey is currently in a relationship, per an October 19 Instagram post , though she appears to keep her partner's identity and details about their relationship relatively private. She has moved to the west coast.

Mark lives in Boston and currently appears to be single per Instagram , though his relationship status is unknown.

Noi and Steve on "Married at First Sight." Lifetime

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy ultimately drifted apart.

Noi and Steve had a relatively smooth ride on "Married At First Sight," though differences in their views on gender roles and financial security occasionally threatened to damage their progress.

They both decided to stay married on decision day but announced that they were getting a divorce in July 2022, per People .

Steve is currently single, per a September 2022 Instagram post joking that he was seeking a "potential future aunt" for his nieces and nephews.

Noi also currently appears to be single per her Instagram , though her status is unknown.

Alyssa annd Chris on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Chris Collette had arguably the shortest relationship in the show's history.

It was a shock Alyssa even made it down the aisle and said "I do" to Chris. She decided she couldn't sleep in the same room as him on their wedding night, so their relationship was essentially over before it started.

Alyssa did go on the honeymoon with Chris, but the pair decided to end their relationship shortly afterward (by episode seven) and were only minimally involved in the season. They are divorced.

Alyssa's Instagram is private so her current relationship status is unknown.

Chris doesn't post about his relationships on Instagram, but announced he was dating season 11 cast member Olivia on the Boston cast "Where Are They Now?" special (via Decider) . It's uncertain if they are still together.

Nate and Stacia on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes announced their split in December 2022.

Despite minor clashes about their values and future (due to a slight age difference), Stacia and Nate were easy to root for on the "Married At First Sight" San Diego season, which began airing in July 2022. They were so committed that they got matching tattoos, so their decision to stay married came as no surprise.

But as of December 2022, Stacia confirmed to Kevin Frazier on the season 16 kickoff special that they had split. "Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced," Stacia said.

"Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action. I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed," she added.

Justin and Alexis on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Following Alexis and Justin's relationship might give you whiplash.

Alexis and Justin established an intense connection early on in their marriage but an intense rift occurred between them when their dogs didn't get along and Justin decided to give his to a friend. They also clashed because of Justin's extreme emotional nature. The status of their relationship was constantly up and down.

On decision day, they both said yes to staying with each other but then almost immediately got into a fight about whether Alexis actually meant that she wanted to stay committed. Days (or maybe even hours) later, they decided to split.

On the reunion, they were still split up. Justin's Instagram account is private and Alexis doesn't have an account, so their current status since filming is unclear.

Miguel and Lindy on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Lindy Elloway-Santiago and Miguel Santiago have a sweet love story.

Lindy and Miguel had a relatively smooth journey on "Married At First Sight" until the couple's retreat when they fought about Miguel's potentially controlling nature and Lindy's tendency to be emotional.

On decision day, they both said yes and revealed that they were still together at the reunion. Lindy changed her last name to include Miguel's.

Miguel's Instagram is private and Lindy doesn't appear to have one, so we are unclear on their status since filming.

Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins on "Married At Fist Sight." Lifetime

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein were too different to last.

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein started off rocky on their honeymoon when Mitch told Alexis that he wasn't attracted to her. They did recover and seemed to build a sweet bond, but ultimately their lifestyles were too different to blend well.

They decided to amicably split on decision day.

Krysten does not appear to have an Instagram, and Mitch's is private so their relationship statuses are currently unknown.

Morgan and Bihn on "Married At First Sight." Lifetime

Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh were doomed on their honeymoon.

Morgan and Bihn were attracted to each other on their wedding day. But when Bihn accused Morgan of lying about being a nurse on their honeymoon (she didn't lie), trust in their relationship was shattered.

By the one-month anniversary of their marriage, they split up and decided to get a divorce. On the reunion special, they said they became friendly when Bihn gave Morgan a heartfelt, private apology.

Bihn and Morgan's Instagram accounts are currently private, so we are unclear on their individual relationship statuses after filming ended. But on the reunion, both of them said they weren't planning on rushing into second marriages.