Voters show up, secure democracy

With the 2022 midterm elections in our rearview mirror, many people are still assessing lessons learned and key takeaways from the election results. One thing for certain, early trends did seem to suggest that midterm 2022 might see record-breaking turnout, with young people having one of their highest turnout rates in history. By all means, let’s all support efforts to get all youths to have a voice in our democracy.

Now, that the American electorate has spoken, what did this huge election turnout have to say as the collective voice of the American people? In part, it may suggest that the American people do care about having a say in determining the best path forward for the nation. As some people might want you to think, there are many people who are not asleep at the wheel, and they do want our leaders to be more willing to work together, to make this nation a better place for everyone. Just maybe, this electoral mindset may help to explain why there was no red wave as was anticipated, resulting from the 2022 midterm elections.

With that said, another takeaway from the 2022 midterm elections might suggest an impending fight for the future of the Republican Party, with the GOP becoming liberated from the grasp of former President Donald Trump. By many accounts, Trump is being viewed as the biggest loser in the 2022 midterm elections, along with many of his endorsed candidates for a variety of offices, including election deniers that didn’t do as well as Trump had hoped. Can we conclude that Trump’s vision for America has been rejected? To be sure, this has put some pressure on the Trump camp about 2024; but by no means does it negate the large Republican base that supports Trump’s “Big Lie” about election fraud in 2020. However, as a takeaway from the 2022 midterm elections, is it possible that Trump’s influence in the Republican Party is waning?

While the 2022 midterms may not give any clear answers about Trump’s future in the Republican Party, many observers of the election results do suggest, that overall, the midterm election was a huge win for Democrats. One thing, however, is certain, the Democrats were able to dodge the expected red wave. Further, it appears that the voters want Democrats and mainstream Republicans to work together, something that President Biden has been trying to do since he took office. On last Wednesday, during his post-election news conference, Biden, who seemed clearly energized by the Democrats’ performance, did suggest that the American people wanted the nation’s leaders to work together, “to advance America’s priorities.”

In order for the nation’s leaders “to advance America’s priorities,” the American people, through their voting, knew they had to show up and help secure our democracy. So, as the election results continue to be assessed, let’s never fall asleep at the wheel.

Remember, Nov. 8, 2022, was a “good day for democracy.”