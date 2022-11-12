ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefland, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man facing possession charges after admitting guilt

A Homosassa man is facing possession charges after being found with 2.1 grams of Methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop in the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. The defendant, 43-year-old Kristin Robinson, was seen by...
HOMOSASSA, FL
WCJB

Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash on Interstate 75 blocked some northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, and numerous emergency crews responded to the scene. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Marion County Fire Rescue crews, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash and vehicle fire near mile marker 337 in Marion Oaks on I-75.
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine

A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County

Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season – a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pregnant woman gets bloody nose; man gets jail

A Crystal River man sits behind bars Monday without the potential for bond after Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Dalton Joseph Watson with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. According to the arrest report, the victim and the 22-year-old Watson arrived together at Bravera Seven Rivers hospital’s...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A Frontier Christmas at the Duval-Metz House

Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Board member-elect humbled by support

Dear Citrus County, I am both humbled and honored that you have placed your confidence and support when electing me as your District 5 School Board Member. I feel blessed as I begin this new era, and I assure you that I will always endeavor to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty, and integrity while serving.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting

A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

