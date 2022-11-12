Read full article on original website
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
alachuachronicle.com
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man facing possession charges after admitting guilt
A Homosassa man is facing possession charges after being found with 2.1 grams of Methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop in the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. The defendant, 43-year-old Kristin Robinson, was seen by...
WCJB
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash on Interstate 75 blocked some northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, and numerous emergency crews responded to the scene. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Marion County Fire Rescue crews, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash and vehicle fire near mile marker 337 in Marion Oaks on I-75.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine
A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County
Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season – a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pregnant woman gets bloody nose; man gets jail
A Crystal River man sits behind bars Monday without the potential for bond after Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Dalton Joseph Watson with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. According to the arrest report, the victim and the 22-year-old Watson arrived together at Bravera Seven Rivers hospital’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
A Frontier Christmas at the Duval-Metz House
Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.
Citrus County Chronicle
Board member-elect humbled by support
Dear Citrus County, I am both humbled and honored that you have placed your confidence and support when electing me as your District 5 School Board Member. I feel blessed as I begin this new era, and I assure you that I will always endeavor to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty, and integrity while serving.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting
A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to consider backyard chicken ordinance to allow for fowl
The Inverness City Council will consider an ordinance that would allow some residents to keep chickens in their backyards, but only if property owners agree to a long pecking order of compliances. The issue arose this fall when city resident Lea Cruz wanted to buy a chicken coop and raise...
Citrus County Chronicle
Community Food Bank seeks food/donations to meet needs through the holidays
In Citrus County, there is no reason for anyone to go hungry. That’s long been the guiding principle of the Community Food Bank (CFB) and the 60-plus agencies that rely on the CFB to provide food for the individuals and families they serve.
Citrus County Chronicle
Booms and Busts: Sleepy little Floral City has seen major changes
FLORAL CITY — A friendly, serene town nestled under the cover of giant live oak trees, Floral City stands apart from other places in the county because of its rich history and unique charm.
