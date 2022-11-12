ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Obituary | Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson), 66, of West Bend, WI formerly New London, WI

West Bend, Wi – Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, WI, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin – Eau Caire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire, where on Valentine’s Day 1975 she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI

November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their Wi tee driving skills.
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab

Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert

November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
