Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
Iggy Pop Announces New Album, ‘Every Loser,’ Arriving Next Year
When rock icon Iggy Pop dropped his latest single, “Frenzy,” he alluded to more new music to come. He’s delivering just that. Having recently signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records, Pop’s new album will ring in the New Year will a release date set for Jan. 6.
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Shinedown's Brent Smith: My Life in 10 Songs
Shinedown singer Brent Smith shares the stories behind his anthems, from leaving behind a troubled childhood to getting clean
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"
(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play Link Wray’s once-banned Rumble using Fender’s American Vintage II ‘57 Stratocaster
The 1958 track – the only instrumental guitar song ever to be banned from the radio – was once played to Beck by Jimmy Page, and remains a key player in Beck's current live setlist. Earlier this year, Fender reconnected with its roots by announcing the American Vintage...
The FADER
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars
The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene. Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.
Watch an animated Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and more perform at Ozzfest in the metaverse
Ozzfest became the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse this weekend, and saw a number of bands, including Motörhead, Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne himself perform inside the digital world. Hosted in Decentraland from November 10 to November 13 as part of the second instalment of...
