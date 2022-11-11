ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Announces New Album, ‘Every Loser,’ Arriving Next Year

When rock icon Iggy Pop dropped his latest single, “Frenzy,” he alluded to more new music to come. He’s delivering just that. Having recently signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records, Pop’s new album will ring in the New Year will a release date set for Jan. 6.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"

(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.
The FADER

Blur announce 2023 London reunion show

Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
Noisecreep

X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars

The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene. Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy