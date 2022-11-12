Multi-Million-Album Selling Kutless with Special Guest Honor & Glory Performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Empowering Darke County Youth (a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community) is working with MV since quite a while and Luke McKeeth, Spanish Teacher at MV, created a successful tutoring program, which is fully supported by Empowering Darke County Youth and could be a great example for other schools, not just in Darke County.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO