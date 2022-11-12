Multi-Million-Album Selling Kutless with Special Guest Honor & Glory Performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Read full article on original website
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
MV created a successful tutoring program, supported by Empowering Darke County Youth
Empowering Darke County Youth (a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community) is working with MV since quite a while and Luke McKeeth, Spanish Teacher at MV, created a successful tutoring program, which is fully supported by Empowering Darke County Youth and could be a great example for other schools, not just in Darke County.
Free Winterfest Ticket or Kroger Card Nov. 18019 at Dayton CBC
DAYTON, Ohio – Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18 or Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a...
Veterans Day Parade
The City of Greenville hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. It would have been nice if we would have had better weather, but the Veterans went through worse situations, so we could stand a little bit of rain and honor our Veterans!. A prelude began at 10:45...
Marburger honored by Spirit EMS for 10,000 days as EMT
HOUSTON—Spirit EMS honored one of its very own this last weekend. Captain Todd Marburger was completely surprised when he was honored by his colleagues on. his 10,000th day as a certified EMT in Ohio on Saturday morning. “I never expected to be recognized for doing my job, and doing...
Melanie Nealeigh
SEPTEMBER 16, 1955 – NOVEMBER 12, 2022. Melanie S. Nealeigh, 67 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 1:54 AM at her residence. Melanie was born September 16, 1955 in Limestone, Maine, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Suzzanne (Risacker) Fields. Melanie retired from...
Tabatha Michelle Nicholes
Tabatha Michelle Nicholes, 51, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1971, in Piqua, Ohio, to Martha (Feight) Poling of Sidney, Ohio, and the late David Poling. In addition to her mother, Tabatha is survived by her...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 11/15
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-414-2022) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Change Order #1 btwn Darke County Commissioners & America’s Decorative Concrete, LLC. Addendum to Contract btwn County of Miami and Darke County Commissioners.
William J Curtner
JUNE 2, 1926 – NOVEMBER 13, 2022. William J. Curtner age 96, of Greenville passed away at 7:28 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence. William was born June 2, 1926, in Darke County to the late William R. & Alma (Hoover) Curtner. William was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Carol (Wehrley) Curtner; great-grandson, Dylan Williams; brother, Denver Curtner; and sisters, Dorothy Fasick, Wanda Campbell and Edith Prether.
