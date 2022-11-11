Medical device manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as inflation-driven costs for raw materials shrink their profits, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. The issue is widespread, according to the Journal, with specialized plastics, metals and resins all in short supply. Stryker, a company that makes surgical equipment and joint-replacement parts, has slowed its production and hiked its prices as it searches for less expensive electronic components. Some semiconductors are hard to come by, meaning Abbott Laboratories can't meet demand for its blood-sugar monitoring devices in some markets.

