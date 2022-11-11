Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Change with the times or get left behind — measure ROI for today's RCM automation strategies
As health systems continue to face staffing and economic challenges, more revenue cycle departments are investing in automation technology to manage the burden. Although hard ROI often plays a leading role in making automation investment decisions, it's important to include soft ROI in measuring these investments. In a Becker's Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
New CMS report highlights need to improve health equity data
Continuing the development of equity scores, including refining the Health Equity Summary Score, is just one of the ways CMS aims to improve data and thereby advance a fairer health system, a new report from the organization's Office of Minority Health outlines. The report, entitled "The Path Forward: Improving Data...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent revenue cycle leadership hires by health systems
Here are three health systems that have made revenue cycle executive hires Becker's has reported since Oct. 10. 1. Cone Health: The Greensboro, N.C.-based system named Jason Nelms vice president of revenue cycle on Nov. 3. Mr. Nelms joins the health system from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, where he served as assistant vice president of patient financial services.
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
Particle Health Announces Expanded Record Locator Service (RLS) Capabilities for Condition-Specific Search
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Particle Health, a developer-friendly API platform for bi-directional healthcare data exchange, today announced the availability of its Specialty Search – a newly expanded Record Locator Service (RLS) capability designed to enable healthcare companies to search for condition-specific patient records distributed across specialty sites in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005186/en/ Particle Health’s Specialty Search – a newly expanded Record Locator Service (RLS) capability designed to enable healthcare companies to search for condition-specific patient records distributed across specialty sites in the U.S. (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
How 3 hospital-payer contract disputes could disrupt patient care
Hospitals challenged with staff shortages, declining inpatient volumes and rising expenses are looking to cut costs and increase revenue wherever possible, and many are pressing commercial payers for rate increases as they renegotiate contracts. But some payers are refusing to bend to providers' demands, despite the precarious financial situations many...
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
beckershospitalreview.com
HC3 warns healthcare organizations of Venus ransomware threat
The Health Care Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning the healthcare industry to be on the lookout for the Venus ransomware threat. At least one healthcare organization has already fallen victim to Venus, HC3 reported in a Nov. 9 analyst note. The cybercriminals behind Venus encrypt Windows devices through publicly exposed remote desktop services. "It is vital to put these services behind a firewall," the note reads.
Decarbonization of US aviation sector ‘within reach’: study
Planting grass on unused agricultural lands could provide the U.S. with enough biomass feedstock to meet the liquid fuel demands of the country’s aviation sector, a new study has found. Such a strategy could pave the way toward the full decarbonization of U.S. aviation fuel by swapping conventional jet...
beckershospitalreview.com
Like 'an old Western movie bar fight,' supply issues are relentless, devicemakers say
Medical device manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as inflation-driven costs for raw materials shrink their profits, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. The issue is widespread, according to the Journal, with specialized plastics, metals and resins all in short supply. Stryker, a company that makes surgical equipment and joint-replacement parts, has slowed its production and hiked its prices as it searches for less expensive electronic components. Some semiconductors are hard to come by, meaning Abbott Laboratories can't meet demand for its blood-sugar monitoring devices in some markets.
Woonsocket Call
What science learned from COVID-19 and how big data can change medicine.
New York, New York, United States - 11-12-2022 (PR Distribution™) - The coronavirus pandemic that broke out in late 2019 and claimed over 6 million lives uncovered many problems in global healthcare, such as widespread unpreparedness of the infrastructure for mass infections, lack of hospitals and medical staff, etc. Instead of prevention and anticipation, officials, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and virologists were forced to act in the middle of an ongoing unfamiliar crisis.
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
KevinMD.com
Investing today in early-career physicians’ unique needs fuels tomorrow’s health care leaders
My physician grandfather believed medicine was the noblest profession, a career that combined making an honest living with a meaningful difference. Inspired by his passion, I followed in his footsteps, believing I was on the path to a lucrative life of helping people in need. The reality has been bumpier...
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
COVID-19 cases are projected to increase by more than 100 percent over the next two weeks, though national disease modeling offers a foggier picture for hospitalizations and deaths. Three forecasts:. Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 110.2 percent in the next two weeks, according to modeling from Rochester...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bankrupt clinic chain explores transferring operations
The board of trustees for the bankrupt Borrego Health is exploring options for transferring operations of its clinics to another federally qualified health center, the Desert Sun reported Nov. 10. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain will send notices to several federally qualified health centers to inform them of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
HAIs continued to rise in 2021, CDC finds
The incidence of several common healthcare-associated infections reported by U.S. hospitals increased in 2021, new CDC data shows. The CDC's annual HAI progress report, published Nov. 4, found rates for four of six regularly tracked infections had increased compared to 2020:. Central line-associated bloodstream infections: 7 percent increase. Ventilator-associated events:...
medtechdive.com
Friday Q&A: GE HealthCare’s Shetty on building accurate AI tools
By a recent count, GE HealthCare has obtained Food and Drug Administration clearance for 42 AI- and machine learning-enabled medical devices, the most of any company in the market. The Chicago-based medtech firm has been building out its Edison digital health platform, a suite of tools to bring together data from disparate sources, and apply algorithms to flag health conditions and help surgeons prepare for procedures.
