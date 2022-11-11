Foxit Reader, a well-known PDF viewer, has been updated to fix multiple use-after-free security flaws that could be used to execute arbitrary code. The feature-rich PDF reader offers users a wide range of functionality, including support for multimedia documents and dynamic forms via JavaScript support, which also increases the attack surface of the application. Four flaws in the JavaScript engine of Foxit Reader that could lead to arbitrary code execution have been disclosed this week by Cisco’s Talos security researchers.

1 DAY AGO