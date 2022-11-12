Read full article on original website
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
New Match Announced For Ladies Night Out 12 – 11/27/22
WrestleCade weekend is going down from November 25th to November 27th with an action packed weekend of Pro-Wrestling. One of the shows taking place that weekend is Ladies Night Out 12, a card action packed with women’s wrestling. The event goes down November 27th at 1PM EST from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Now, a new match has been announced for the show. Title Match Network, which is the stream host for the event, announced that Independent standout Janai Kai will take on La Rosa Negra in singles action. Many more talent are announced for the show and you can see the card so far below.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
World Of Sport Set For Relaunch, Nick Aldis And Mickie James Contacted
Inside The Ropes were the first to report the news of the World Of Sport relaunch and they’ve reached out to former NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis and former multi-time Women’s Champion, Mickie James to participate. This wouldn’t be the first time they “relaunched” as they had a one off show for New Years Eve back in 2016 and then a one season run in 2018 that led to a 2019 tour. But now, it looks like World Of Spirt is set to make yet another comeback and said they have a number of different approaches this time. One of the approaches happens to be a NWA style broadcast which would help the promotion run low-cost, free-to-air television shows from a studio, alongside live events.
Davey Richards Teases Potential Match With FTR Could Finally Happen In 2023, However The Match Already Happened This Year
Richards and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The Wolves, are are no secret to Pro-Wrestling fans world wide. The team has been all over the world, in ROH, IMPACT Wrestling and even had a small showing in NXT. They’ve always continued to be on and off as a team and continuing singles journeys, but Edward and Richards reunited earlier in 2021, and they continue to team up together on the independent scene. Meanwhile, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world as they currently hold the tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW, in addition to being full-time roster members on AEW. Davey Richards recently sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone where he discussed his reunion with Edwards and said that when they’re on, nobody can compare to them. He stated that he felt like they clicked during a recent match against Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku).
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
Monday RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s RAW
This week’s RAW served as a reintroduction to several stars including Mia Yim and Austin Theory. The full producers and backstage notes for this week’s RAW have been provided by Fightful Select. You can read the full list below. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Adam Pearce –...
WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed
New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
MLW & The Art of The Press Release
Press releases are important in any business, not just in pro-wrestling but they can become a problem if your press releases are the only thing your promotion is known for, and some could say that’s a problem MLW is facing for quite some time now. MLW and Court Bauer...
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Went To WCW, Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Any chance he can, Bret Hart will take shots at Goldberg and it’s always hilarious. At Survivor Series 1997, the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened when Vince McMahon forced the timekeeper to ring the bell as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter during the WWF Championship main event, awarding Michaels the victory when Bret never actually tapped. Bret Hart quickly left WWF after and headed to WCW. For years, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels did not see eye to eye. But, as time passed, Bret Hart made up with Vince in his 2005 WWE return and then eventually made up with Shawn as well. Now, Bret spoke to The Ringer where he discussed when he decided to let bygones be bygones with Shawn Michaels.
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises
The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12/22): Valerie Loureda Debuts
NXT held a live event on November 12 from Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. – Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon.
Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time? Saraya Cleared, Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, And More!
PipeBomb Wrestling Podcast – Season 3, Ep. 95: Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time?. On this episode, Chris Belcher and Andy York breakdown everything that has happened in the world of wrestling! They talk about the fallout from Crown Jewel, and where we go from here. Was Austin Theory the worst cash-in of all time? Andy and Chris give their opinion on what went wrong with Austin Theory’s Cash-In.
IWE “Kings Of Controversy” Results – 11/12/22
Intense Wrestling Entertainment present “Kings of Controversy” on November 12th, 2022 from the American Legion Post 63 in Augusta, Georgia. IWE Mayhem Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match:. AC Mack defeated Suge D to retain the IWE Mayhem Championship – (11:27) All Star Special (Will Huckaby...
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Shot At Braun Strowman For Being “Tone Deaf”
Jeff Jarrett explains his shot at The Monster Of All Monsters. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett’s opinions were featured on a recent edition of his My World podcast. On AEW Dynamite, he addressed his recent comments where he took shots at Triple H, Braun Strowman, and WWE.
Logan Paul Has Already Texted Triple H About Wrestling John Cena At WrestleMania 39
Logan Paul hasn’t been in WWE for a long time, but, he has faced many top stars in his short time span including Miz, Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Now, he has another top star on his mind and this time, maybe the biggest of them all. John Cena posted one of his non-caption photos of Logan Paul on Instagram. Following this, Logan Paul quote tweeted with eyes emoji on Twitter of an article saying John Cena was looking for an opponent for WrestleMania. Then, on his podcast ImPAULsive, Logan spoke more about a potential match with Cena.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 11/14/22 – Balor vs Rollins, Riddle vs Gable And More!
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will sure to be an intense one as we build towards WWE Survivor Series. We will see a United States title clash between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as well as a match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable. This page will be...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
