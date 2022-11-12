Richards and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The Wolves, are are no secret to Pro-Wrestling fans world wide. The team has been all over the world, in ROH, IMPACT Wrestling and even had a small showing in NXT. They’ve always continued to be on and off as a team and continuing singles journeys, but Edward and Richards reunited earlier in 2021, and they continue to team up together on the independent scene. Meanwhile, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world as they currently hold the tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW, in addition to being full-time roster members on AEW. Davey Richards recently sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone where he discussed his reunion with Edwards and said that when they’re on, nobody can compare to them. He stated that he felt like they clicked during a recent match against Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku).

11 HOURS AGO