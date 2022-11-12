Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
EV Makers Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars On Every Car
EV startup costs are skyrocketing, Elon Musk is going to trial over Tesla pay, and the chip shortage may be starting to ease up. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 11, 2022. 1st Gear: EV Startups Are Being Hit With High Costs. Who would’ve thought...
techaiapp.com
electronica 2022: CEOs Roundtable – Power Electronics News
Many experts believe that our progress toward a sustainable future will be tested in the coming years. The electronics industry is essential to the growth of technologies for a future decentralized, sustainable power grid and a new era of mobility. Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Jochen Hanebeck, president and CEO of Infineon Technologies, Gregg Lowe, president and CEO of Wolfspeed, and Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics, spoke at the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022 about the current supply chain scenario, the need for government incentives, and much more.
Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks
These two GM diesel engines should be avoided in your search for pickup trucks. The post Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'm Buying During a Recession
These companies are worth much more than the market is giving them credit for at the moment.
techaiapp.com
Zappar Presents AR Pioneers 2022
Last week saw Zappar’s second annual AR Pioneers event. The two-day event started last year to celebrate the WebXR company’s 10th anniversary but continued on as part industry summit and part company product showcase. We couldn’t watch all of the sessions, but we have some highlights. “Everyone...
techaiapp.com
QReal Launches Multi-Brand, Multi-Category AR Virtual Try-On App TRYO
Virtual try-on is not an entirely novel concept. Converse, for one, first offered this shopping experience back in 2010 through The Sampler iPhone app which leveraged augmented reality. However, limitations on technology and devices hampered the adoption of virtual try-on. With the rising popularity of online shopping today, virtual try-on...
techaiapp.com
With Digitate ignio™, Enterprises Managing a Multi-Cloud Strategy Automate Processes and Reduce Costs
Organizations that have embraced a cloud-first model are seeing a myriad of benefits. The elasticity of the cloud allows enterprises to easily scale up and down as needed. In practice, rather than commit to just one cloud service in today’s world of more distributed organizations due to Covid-19, many enterprises prefer to have multiple cloud solutions they source from a variety of vendors.
techaiapp.com
Pundi X’s on-chain payment app for merchants now called Cashier Pro, adds Tron
Pundi X, a blockchain payments startup, recently announced that its “On-chain payment” function within its XPOS crypto point-of-sale platform is now known as “Cashier Pro” and available for all merchants. Cashier Pro enables merchants to accept crypto payments from 3rd party blockchain wallet users across multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and […]
techaiapp.com
Solutions Coming for Creating, Managing SBOMs
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. As we reported recently, the vulnerable, often-attacked software supply chain is still very much unsecured. But there is some good news—since we looked at the subject last year, progress has been made on one of the most discussed solutions: the software bill of materials (SBOMs).
techaiapp.com
A palm-sized drone to track chemical plumes
Robots that can automatically recognize and track specific odors could have a wide range of valuable applications. For instance, they could help to identify the sources of harmful chemical substances in the air after hazardous accidents at power plants, explosions, or other disasters. Developing robots that can reliably identify and...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 9 were launched in India on Tuesday. The company’s Surface-branded laptops will be available for purchase in India by the end of the month. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 models are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and are certified as Intel Evo devices. The laptops were launched in global markets last month by the company as the latest models in its Surface portfolio.The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29, according to the company.
techaiapp.com
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
techaiapp.com
Graph computing—a new way to understand the world
In the era of Big Data, the relationship between data are complex and large in scale. The relationship between various data objects is described as Vertex and Edge, where the Vertex represents the data object and the Edge represents the relationship between the data objects. This data structure that represents the relationship of data objects is called Graph. Useful information can often be mined and applied to various scenarios by analyzing the graph.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
techaiapp.com
iOS 16 Beta With 5G Support for Jio, Airtel in India Rolls Out to iPhone Users
Apple has rolled out a beta update to enable 5G on Apple devices in India, and the upgrade lets users try out pre-release software with support for 5G networks in the country. This software upgrade will enable 5G connectivity on compatible iPhone models, as and when service providers Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) enable 5G network access, sources said. Apple users must enrol for the Beta Programme on the website, install a profile and download the software.
techaiapp.com
Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation works surprisingly well with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn’t say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
techaiapp.com
A novel concept for photovoltaics that exploits the ability of materials to exist in different crystalline phases
The group of Prof. Yana Vaynzof at the Integrated Center for Physics and Photonic Materials (IAPP) and the Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden (cfaed) at Technische Universität Dresden has demonstrated a novel concept for solar cells that exploits the ability of materials to exist in different crystalline phases. The related study has now been published in the journal Nature Energy.
techaiapp.com
This Microsoft Office deal gets you a lifetime license for $39, or two licenses for $59
Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you’re doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying a subscription for Office 365 may not be in your immediate plans.
techaiapp.com
Computer scientists succeed in solving algorithmic riddle from the 1950s
For more than half a century, researchers around the world have been struggling with an algorithmic problem known as “the single source shortest path problem.” The problem is essentially about how to devise a mathematical recipe that best finds the shortest route between a node and all other nodes in a network, where there may be connections with negative weights.
