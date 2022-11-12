Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 9 were launched in India on Tuesday. The company’s Surface-branded laptops will be available for purchase in India by the end of the month. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 models are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and are certified as Intel Evo devices. The laptops were launched in global markets last month by the company as the latest models in its Surface portfolio.The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29, according to the company.

