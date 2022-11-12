ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Rejoicing in the Lord’s Day

By Marie Faircloth Under the Shadetree
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncSoZ_0j8Lr2eM00

Greetings readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! The weather is chilly today and we definitely can tell it’s turned into fall. The holiday season has come upon us fast and we all have so much to be thankful for. Y’all, we are all still alive and able to thank God for everything both big and small, so let’s start doing it more often. Making everyday a time to give thanks helps us keep our souls strengthened in the Holy Spirit.

Recently celebrating my 82nd birthday has been such a blessing. It was AMAZING! We attended a wedding in Lumberton, North Carolina, and found out I’m the oldest living female on my mother’s side (Simmons), in Sampson County. I am so thankful to the good Lord for keeping me around this long and continuing to bless us all, even when we don’t realize the blessings, He is giving us. Say it with me out loud dear readers: Thank you God. Those three words of appreciation always seem to take a weight off of us and our spirits, so we can practice it often.

My mind is finally made up and after much thought, retirement is bittersweet on Nov. 30, 2022. Even so, I feel as though we have been able to accomplish many great things and what God has meant for me, so far. Through my years of service, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many friends and wonderful volunteers. Starting at Butler Court and beyond. Thank you to all the churches, community members, and everyone who has helped me in making things better in Sampson County. Many thanks to Rex Moody. Through God’s guidance and grace my path has been set and I will continue to walk the straight and narrow. I want to thank everyone who has helped me throughout the years. A special thank you to God and my family/friends for always supporting me in my times of need. I will continue to write this article as long as possible with the help of my dear friends. Thank you, Josie, Mary, and Marcus. It’s an honor to write this article and a blessing. Writing Under the Shade Tree is one of my passions in life, that I really enjoy.

If we’ve ever spent hours in rush hour traffic or held a crying baby at 2 a.m., we know something about patience. According to the Bible, patience is a form of perseverance and endurance that allows us to respond to frustrating circumstances with grace and self-control. Patience is not merely a personality trait. It is a by-product of the presence and work of the Holy Spirit in the hearts and minds of believers. The greater the presence of the Holy Spirit in us, the more patience we will have.

I am so happy to remind y’all know about our upcoming Thanksgiving celebration! Garland Senior Center and Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 22 at 12 noon. The dinner will be held at C&D Foundation Community Building (formerly the Masonic Lodge) located at 471 South Ingold Ave., Garland, NC 28441. The event is being sponsored by our dear friends from Sister Sister About Your Business. For more information, contact: Sheila Smith at 910-385-5107, Veronica Thomas at 910-916-5593, or Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931. Feel free to bring a covered dish, cake, or pie to the event as we are looking forward to seeing all your beautiful faces as we give thanks, together.

“What the heart gives away is never lost … it is kept in the hearts of others.” — Galatians 5:22

“The Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives:…patience.” — Isaiah 43:18-19

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

In closing let us remember to LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits! We rise by lifting others!

