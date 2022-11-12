STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 75-62 victory over Wagner on Sunday night. Brown (1-2) earned the win behind huge performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello. Jones led the Bears with a career-high 32 points, becoming the first Bear to score 30 points in a game since Sheyna Mehta had 37 against Yale in 2019. Jones was 13-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while picking up three steals.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO