Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
brownbears.com
Volleyball Earns Seventh Three-Set Victory to Close the Regular Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A dominating opening set and senior aces and blocks highlighted Brown volleyball's (14-9, 10-4 Ivy) regular-season finale inside the Pizzitola Sports Center as the Bears defeated Dartmouth (16-8, 8-6 Ivy) 3-0 on Saturday evening. The Bears swept the Big Green 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 in what could potentially be the second of three matches between the two programs.
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving dominates Penn, 220.5-79.5
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears took home multiple wins....
brownbears.com
Jones, Aiello, lead Brown to road win at Wagner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 75-62 victory over Wagner on Sunday night. Brown (1-2) earned the win behind huge performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello. Jones led the Bears with a career-high 32 points, becoming the first Bear to score 30 points in a game since Sheyna Mehta had 37 against Yale in 2019. Jones was 13-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while picking up three steals.
brownbears.com
Bears Shoot 59 Percent from the Field in 75-70 Loss
BALTIMORE – Brown men's basketball (0-3) shot 59.1 percent from the field and all five starters reached double figures in Sunday's 75-70 setback to Loyola (1-2) at Reitz Arena. Paxson Wojcik finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The double-double was his second of the...
brownbears.com
Brown Edged in Sunday Matchup at No. 12 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Brown women's hockey team started fast, but fell 3-0 in a matchup at No. 12 Penn State on Sunday evening, the first game of a two-game series. Penn State outshot Brown by a 26-17 margin. PSU went 1-for-3 on the power play while Brown...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer takes down #24 Rutgers to advance to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Brown women's soccer team defeated No. 24 Rutgers 1-0 Saturday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Ava Seelenfruend's goal in the 81st minute lifted the Bears to victory. Before tonight, the Scarlet Knights were an undefeated 9-0-1 at home. The Bears improved...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Hard-Fought ECAC Contest to #5 Quinnipiac
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1-2, 3-0-0 ECAC) scored twice in the third and held on for a 4-3 conference win over the Brown Bears (1-3-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to learn how to win. We're every bit as good as that...
brownbears.com
Men's basketball back on the road to face Loyola (Md.)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown men's basketball will hit the road to take on Loyola (Md.) this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. The Bears and Greyhounds will both be looking to pick up their first victories of the season. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Tickets can...
brownbears.com
Women's basketball finishes up road trip at Wagner on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball will finish up a two-game road trip with a matchup at Wagner on Sunday (Nov. 12). The game against Wagner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on NEC Front Row. ABOUT THE BEARS. Brown dropped a close contest at...
Comments / 0