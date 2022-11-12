Deion Sanders said Shedeur put himself at risk by not sliding before taking a big hit against Alabama A&M that took him out of the game. "I told you to get down several times in the last few weeks, but you still act like you want to run the dern ball like you're Lamar Jackson," Coach Sanders said. "Man, we don't need Lamar Jackson right now. We need Shedeur Sanders."

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO