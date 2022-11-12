Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National Conference
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028
rpiathletics.com
Both Cross Country Teams Chosen for Nationals
TROY, N.Y. - The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships and both squads from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been selected. John Lynch is the head coach for both programs.
rpiathletics.com
Swimming & Diving Sweeps Once Again
TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive weekend, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's and men's swimming & diving teams have both won, giving the Engineers a combined six victories against no defeats in that span. On Saturday, the Engineers hosted Vassar College and defeated the Brewers 184-115 (women) and 187-87 (men), respectively. Both teams beat the College of Saint Rose and Oneonta on Sunday.
rpiathletics.com
Lecky & Team Both Runner-Ups at MXC Regional
CANTON, N.Y. - Matt Lecky finished second and Cory Kennedy was seventh at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course, leading the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a runner-up finish in the 23-school event hosted by St. Lawrence University.
rpiathletics.com
Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
rpiathletics.com
Solid Second Half Gives Men's Basketball a Win
HAMBURG, N.Y. - Senior Jonny Angbazo scored 19 points with nine rebounds and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team scored 45 points in the second half in defeating SUNY Potsdam 65-53 in the first round of the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tourney hosted by Hilbert College. RPI looks to improve to 2-0 when it plays the hosts in the championship game on Saturday at 3pm.
rpiathletics.com
Comeback by Women's Basketball Falls Short
WALTHAM, Mass. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team battled back from a 13-point second half deficit to force overtime, but Brandeis University outscored the Engineers by seven in the extra session to win 80-73 in the first game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational. Trailing 39-28 at the...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Basketball Defeated by Conn College
WALTHAM, Mass. - The Connecticut College women's basketball team led from start to finish in a 52-43 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Brandeis Judges Invitational at Red Auerbach Arena. Conn's Rebecca Oberman-Levine shot 10-for-16 from the field en route to...
rpiathletics.com
No. 20 Men's Basketball Wins Tip-Off Tourney
HAMBURG, N.Y. - In their third trip to the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tournament, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball captured its first title game on Saturday afternoon, defeating the host Hilbert College 99-76 in the championship game. The tourney marked the first two games for both teams. Earlier...
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
thelocalne.ws
Cheerleaders win regional title
IPSWICH — The IHS varsity cheerleaders won first place in their division in the MSAA North Regionals on Sunday at Billerica High School. They will compete against winners from the South and Central/West regionals in the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Worcester.
homenewshere.com
Cheerleaders finish second; CC teams also compete
On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3. “We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”
nbcboston.com
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
