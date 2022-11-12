ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Malia Groshong’s overtime brace seals Valley Catholic’s comeback win over Catlin Gabel in 3A/2A/1A title game

Despite falling behind early, Valley Catholic’s girls soccer team came alive in overtime in the Class 3A/2A/1A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday at Liberty High School. The Valiants scored three overtime goals, led by a late brace by Malia Groshong to win the state championship in a 4-1 victory over Catlin Gabel.
‘Absolutely magical.’ New-look Wilsonville repeats as 5A girls soccer champion; Marist Catholic (4A), Valley Catholic (3A/2A/1A) also claim titles

By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom  As Kenley Whittaker dribbled along the end line with the final countdown to Saturday’s OSAA Class 5A girls soccer championship game booming over the Hillsboro Stadium loudspeakers, one thought dominated the Wilsonville junior’s mind.  “Oh, my god! ...
