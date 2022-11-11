Read full article on original website
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles addresses controversial BBC exit
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about his controversial BBC exit to fellow campmate Matt Hancock. Moyles was the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show from 2004 to 2012 when he was controversially ousted from the programme and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.
ITV have apparently offered AJ Odudu the main presenting job
The Sun are claiming contract negotiations are now under way so it's now looking like a done deal. Very disappointed. She’s a lovely girl but I think she is still a terrible presenter. Posts: 442. Forum Member. ✭. 14/11/22 - 09:17 #3. I couldn't stand her presenting style when she...
Married at First Sight’s Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson announce breakup after one year of marriage
Married at First Sight USA stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have announced the end of their marriage after one year together. The reality TV stars were the last remaining couple from season 14, but have now made the difficult decision to "part ways". Sharing the news with fans, Goode...
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
What The Crown's Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. The Crown's fifth season delves deep into Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 Panorama interview for the BBC, in which she spoke candidly with reporter Martin Bashir about life as a senior royal, the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles and her personal struggles with bulimia, self-harm and postpartum depression.
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson pays tribute to the man who saved her mum's life
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has paid a loving tribute to the first responder who saved her mother's life. The Maxine Minniver actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the man in question, Howard, and her mother, writing about the traumatic ordeal for her family that happened a year ago.
Coronation Street reveals first look at Martha Fraser's shock return
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared a sneak peek at Martha Fraser's surprise comeback to the soap after 13 years. Played once again by Stephanie Beacham, the character is about to make a shock return to Weatherfield in an upcoming storyline. From the looks of it, it seems...
Nicholas Hoult was surprised by The Menu's unexpected twists
Nicholas Hoult has said that he was surprised by the unexpected twists in his new movie The Menu. Starring alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, the new black comedy horror film follows Taylor-Joy and Hoult as young couple Margot and Tyler who travel to a restaurant on a remote island where Fiennes' chef has some sinister surprises in store.
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner team up for new project
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner will team up for the West End play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. The duo will lead the cast of Sam Steiner's production as a couple who meet and fall in love in a futuristic world where people are only allowed a 123-character limit per day (via Radio Times).
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
EastEnders airs fallout of Amy Mitchell self-harm discovery
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the fallout of Jack Branning discovering his daughter Amy Mitchell is self-harming. Earlier this week, Sam Mitchell revealed to former flame Jack that she'd walked in on his daughter Amy self-harming in her room. Related:...
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
Margot Robbie confirms her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is dead in the water
Margot Robbie has confirmed that plans for her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot have been scrapped by Disney. The Suicide Squad star revealed the news during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it."
Which pros do you hope return for 2023?
I hope Michelle Tsiakkas & Lauren Oakley get celebrities. I'd actually like to see all this year's pros back again next year, but I can see Karen leaving as she's been on the show for 10 years. Posts: 9,019. Forum Member. ✭. 13/11/22 - 19:38 #2. Jowita, Nikita, and Carlos are...
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
New look at American Horror Story's Emma Roberts' next lead movie role
Prime Video has shared a new official image of Emma Roberts in her upcoming romantic comedy Space Cadet. The film sees Roberts play Rex, a girl enrolled into a NASA training programme. Although her party girl ways initially lead people to underestimate her, her street smarts might end up putting her ahead of the competition.
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman announces exit from show
Dancing with the Stars is losing its head judge Len Goodman, as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge has announced he won't be returning next season. Speaking on the Disney+ show, he said: "This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars. "I've been on the show since...
