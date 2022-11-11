Margot Robbie has confirmed that plans for her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot have been scrapped by Disney. The Suicide Squad star revealed the news during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it."

1 DAY AGO