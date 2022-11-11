Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
csurams.com
Rams Round Out Regular Season on the Road
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State volleyball team will wrap up its regular season schedule on the road this week as the Rams are set for a Tuesday night matchup with Wyoming before they travel to UNLV for their regular season finale against the Rebels. Colorado State (18-9,...
csurams.com
Hofschild, Ronsiek Earn Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After two dominating games to open the season, outscoring BYU and Montana by a combined 48 points, Colorado State's McKenna Hofschild and Hannah Ronsiek were named the Mountain West's Players of the Week. Hofschild was named the Player of the Week, while Ronsiek earned Freshman of the Week.
csurams.com
Monday Presser: Norvell Puts Six Players on Scholarship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Jay Norvell had to change the timing, but he wasn't about to change his mind when it came to the future of six of his players. The Colorado State put six players on scholarship over the weekend, letting each of them know individually on Sunday, then spreading the news in front of the entire team in a meeting on Monday. A trio of Colorado products -- Keegan Holles, Keegan Hamilton and Drew Kulick – as well as kickers Michael Boyle and Henry Katleman, and safety Ayden Hector.
csurams.com
Rams Use Complete Game in Win Over Weber State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – It was a complete game across the board for Colorado State men's basketball as they improved to 3-0 on the year with a 77-52 win over Weber State Monday night. The Rams closed the first half strong and never let WSU cut the lead below 17 points in the final 20 minutes to earn the win.
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Concludes Homestand Monday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men's basketball looks to keep its strong start to the 2022-23 season going on Monday when they host Weber State inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. Opening Tip. - Colorado State led from start to finish in an 80-69 win over Southeastern Louisiana...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KDVR.com
Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home
Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence in Elizabeth, affidavits in the case said. Gabby Easterwood reports. Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home. Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence...
KDVR.com
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
94kix.com
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
1037theriver.com
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
35 years later: Remembering the Stapleton Airport crash of Flight 1713
DENVER — Joseph Pietrafeso spent more than 40 years working for Continental and United Airlines, some of that at the old Stapleton Airport in Denver, and one particular day sticks out in his mind: Nov. 15, 1987. It was snowing, with freezing temperatures, when Pietrafeso, who now lives in...
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Mile High City.
