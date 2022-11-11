ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Addressing the challenges facing the American legal profession

The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has launched the Future of the Profession Lab, a state-of-the-art, interdisciplinary, problem-solving center that will work to address the most significant challenges facing the American legal profession. Jim Sandman, senior consultant to the Future of the Profession Initiative (FPI), and a Law School alumnus, will serve as the director of the Lab.
Learning to be a Chief Learning Officer

Born and raised about eight blocks from the University of Pennsylvania’s campus in West Philadelphia, John Mackey found success in the corporate world, becoming global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Amazon’s advertising division. But he was looking for a way to gain the skills, network, and...
Update: November AT PENN

17 Second International Conference: Dispossessions in The Americas; seeks to document dispossessions in the Americas from 1492 to the present and to collectively outline and identify models of restorative justice; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; 2nd floor forum, PCPSE; register: https://tinyurl.com/dispossessions-2022 (PSOM, Penn Cultural Heritage Center, Native American & Indigenous Studies; Africana Studies; History of Art; CLALS). Also November 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Through public art, the U.N. sustainability goals come to life

In a funky warehouse-turned-apartment building in Philadelphia, a 10x10-foot, four-panel canvas hangs on the wall of Penn graduate student Eliza Nobles’ bedroom, opposite a huge bank of windows. Under it, a crinkled tarp protects the hardwood floor; a yellow and silver ladder rests off to the side. Though much...
Stanley Baum, Radiology

Stanley (Stan) Baum, GME’61, an emeritus professor of radiology in the Perelman School of Medicine and chair of the department for over 20 years, passed away peacefully on October 15. He was 92. Born in the Bronx, New York, Dr. Baum attended the Faculty of Medicine at the University...
