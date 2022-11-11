The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has launched the Future of the Profession Lab, a state-of-the-art, interdisciplinary, problem-solving center that will work to address the most significant challenges facing the American legal profession. Jim Sandman, senior consultant to the Future of the Profession Initiative (FPI), and a Law School alumnus, will serve as the director of the Lab.

