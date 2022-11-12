New Britain, Conn. – The Merrimack College football won its seventh straight game on Saturday afternoon after beating Central Connecticut State University 20-14. With the win, the Warriors have now tied the program record in victories in just their third full season in Division I. Gavin McCusker threw for third touchdowns, all to Pat Conroy in the victory. All three were from within the 20-yard line, giving Merrimack a boost offensively. On the other side of the ball, Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with 11 total, including one sack. He also had one and a half tackles for a loss.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO