North Andover, MA

merrimackathletics.com

Football Ties Program Win Record With Victory Over Central Connecticut

New Britain, Conn. – The Merrimack College football won its seventh straight game on Saturday afternoon after beating Central Connecticut State University 20-14. With the win, the Warriors have now tied the program record in victories in just their third full season in Division I. Gavin McCusker threw for third touchdowns, all to Pat Conroy in the victory. All three were from within the 20-yard line, giving Merrimack a boost offensively. On the other side of the ball, Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with 11 total, including one sack. He also had one and a half tackles for a loss.
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Drops Season Finale at Long Island

BROOKLYN, NY. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team concluded its season on Saturday night against Long Island University, losing 3-0. The Basics. Records: Merrimack (4-22, 2-12 NEC) | LIU (14-12, 9-5 NEC) Rapid Recap. The Sharks started the first set with a point which was tied up quickly...
merrimackathletics.com

Men's Hockey Makes it Five Straight, Sweeps Maine

Matt Copponi scored twice and the Warriors made it five wins in a row, with a five goal performance as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears 5-3 on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (8-3-0, 6-1-0): 5 Maine (2-8-1, 0-5-1): 3. Attendance: 2,468. After killing off an early...
rpiathletics.com

Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13

TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
merrimackathletics.com

Men's Hockey Squeaks Past Maine, Fueled by Ollas' 33 Save Shutout

Hugo Ollas made 33 saves and Matt Copponi scored the lone goal as the Merrimack Warriors men's ice hockey team made it four wins in a row as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears by score score of 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (7-3-0, 5-1-0):...
High School Football PRO

Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
macaronikid.com

Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Herald Community Newspapers

Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
