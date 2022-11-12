Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
merrimackathletics.com
Football Ties Program Win Record With Victory Over Central Connecticut
New Britain, Conn. – The Merrimack College football won its seventh straight game on Saturday afternoon after beating Central Connecticut State University 20-14. With the win, the Warriors have now tied the program record in victories in just their third full season in Division I. Gavin McCusker threw for third touchdowns, all to Pat Conroy in the victory. All three were from within the 20-yard line, giving Merrimack a boost offensively. On the other side of the ball, Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with 11 total, including one sack. He also had one and a half tackles for a loss.
Rivalry renewed: Siena surges to Albany Cup win
The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men's basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Volleyball Drops Season Finale at Long Island
BROOKLYN, NY. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team concluded its season on Saturday night against Long Island University, losing 3-0. The Basics. Records: Merrimack (4-22, 2-12 NEC) | LIU (14-12, 9-5 NEC) Rapid Recap. The Sharks started the first set with a point which was tied up quickly...
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Hockey Makes it Five Straight, Sweeps Maine
Matt Copponi scored twice and the Warriors made it five wins in a row, with a five goal performance as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears 5-3 on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (8-3-0, 6-1-0): 5 Maine (2-8-1, 0-5-1): 3. Attendance: 2,468. After killing off an early...
rpiathletics.com
Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Hockey Squeaks Past Maine, Fueled by Ollas' 33 Save Shutout
Hugo Ollas made 33 saves and Matt Copponi scored the lone goal as the Merrimack Warriors men's ice hockey team made it four wins in a row as they defeated the University of Maine Black Bears by score score of 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Lawler Rink. Merrimack (7-3-0, 5-1-0):...
CBS Sports
Siena vs. Albany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Siena Saints will be playing at home against the Albany Great Danes at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Siena has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. The Saints beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 75-68 on Monday. Meanwhile, Albany took their contest against the Immaculata...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Waterford uses dominate offense to attain program’s first state title
WATERFORD, NY – The Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team is the 2022 Class C New York State Champions. The Fordians capped off a season for the ages with a 6-3 victory in the state title game on Sunday morning at Cortland High School, as they defeated Section 3’s Sauquoit Valley by a score of 6-3.
Girls volleyball Bees upended by Shenendehowa in regional final
MANLIUS – One sight as familiar as rough November weather, yet missing the last couple of years, was seeing girls volleyball teams from Baldwinsville and Shenendehowa battle for Class AA regional supremacy. This long-time inter-sectional rivalry renewed itself Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius. With a state final four berth at stake,...
Lake George wins 2022 Class C Super Bowl
In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
UAlbany to offer new scholarships to Dreamers
The University at Albany (UAlbany) has partnered with TheDream.US to offer immigrant youth in New York access to major new scholarships.
NEWS10 ABC
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class …. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins fastest bricklayer …. The Upside: Schoharie High teen...
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Comments / 0