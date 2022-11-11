ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10

It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
