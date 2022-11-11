Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16
Giants vs. Texans Week 10 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (6-2) and Houston Texans (1-6-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 10. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
Giants' Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out vs. Texans
The New York Giants will host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday and will do so with a few reinforcements. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to return, and both cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and linebacker Oshane Ximines could also play in Week 10.
Big Blue View
Giants-Texans final injury report: Giants ‘optimistic’ Kenny Golladay will play
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that he is “optimistic” wide receiver Kenny Golladay, out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL, will make his return on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Giants, last in the league in explosive passing plays and 30th...
New York Giants: Slowing down Dameon Pierce is the key to beating the Texans in Week 10
It has been a tumultuous bye week for the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a win-steak-snapping loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The goal was to get healthy and prepare to come out of the Week 9 bye with reinforcements, but instead, star safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Giants’ defense short-handed coming out of the bye week. The Giants will host the Houston Texans on Sunday with McKinney absent from the lineup. Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been on a tear this season. If the short-handed Giants want to beat the Texans in Week 10, the key will be to shut down their rushing attack.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Houston Texans will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston...
New York Giants Hold 7-3 Halftime Lead Over Texans
The Giants hold the halftime lead, but they also made mistakes that likely resulted in points being left off the board.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 10: Seahawks @ Bucs, Vikings @ Bills, Cowboys @ Packers, Chargers @ 49ers
Neil Reynolds was joined by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson to make their Week 10 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to this...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Texans Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The New York Giants will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. New York has a defense that allows only 19.63 points per game, so Houston's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Giants grind out win against Texans to continue surprising, yet strong, start
The Giants bolstered their playoff profile with a win over the Texans behind key performances from Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence.
Giants down to 4.5-point home favorites vs. Texans
The New York Giants (6-2) are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans (1-6-1) for their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. That is down a full two points from the open of -6.5 earlier in the week. The over/under opened at a...
