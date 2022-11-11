Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10
With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Buffalo Bills fans weather a rollercoaster game against the Minnesota Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings is A game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget. Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions. Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future. Bills fans held...
Vikings vs. Bills: Final injury report analysis, Josh Allen officially questionable
The final injury reports are in for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills and we have gotten some clarity on both sides. The Vikings saw their injury report cut in half while the Bills cleared up by quite a bit more. The biggest question mark in Josh Allen...
NY Jets’ AFC East chances suddenly look much different after bye
New York Jets’ AFC East outlook is looking more promising after bye-week results. The New York Jets enjoyed their bye week in Week 10, which meant it was time for their fans to sit back, relax, and feverishly root against their AFC East rivals. While the New England Patriots...
NFL Week 11 Lines: Jets-Patriots Could Be Massive Hinge Game
As we turn our attention toward Week 11 in the NFL season, there might not be a more entertaining division than the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills were the clear favorite to win the division when the campaign started, but through 10 weeks, Josh Allen’s team finds itself looking up at the upstart Miami Dolphins in the standings. Buffalo was on the wrong end of an incredible game Sunday, losing to the Vikings at home, while the Dolphins stayed hot with their most emphatic win of the season.
Darius Garland enters Cavs franchise history with 51-point mark vs Timberwolves
Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland entered franchise history when he dropped a career-high 51 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming as Josh Allen is active for Buffalo
Two of the NFL's best teams take the field in Western New York this week with the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) facing off against the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
