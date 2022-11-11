ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season

The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10

With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
NESN

NFL Week 11 Lines: Jets-Patriots Could Be Massive Hinge Game

As we turn our attention toward Week 11 in the NFL season, there might not be a more entertaining division than the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills were the clear favorite to win the division when the campaign started, but through 10 weeks, Josh Allen’s team finds itself looking up at the upstart Miami Dolphins in the standings. Buffalo was on the wrong end of an incredible game Sunday, losing to the Vikings at home, while the Dolphins stayed hot with their most emphatic win of the season.
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming as Josh Allen is active for Buffalo

Two of the NFL's best teams take the field in Western New York this week with the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) facing off against the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
FOX Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
