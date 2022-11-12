ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bread of Life, Lucille’s 1913 to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

Two Houston entities with long histories of giving are gearing up to do what they do best—serve the community. Literally. Bread of Life, Inc. and Lucille’s 1913 have teamed up on an effort to distribute up to 1,000 pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals, household supplies and groceries at a pre-Thanksgiving event at St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Houston. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8a.m. – noon.
Houston area students to help #EndTheStreak of road deaths

Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan and Houston Independent School District officials recently joined TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, P.E. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, the Kailee Mills Foundation, and students at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy of Houston to urge the public’s help to end the streak of traffic fatalities in Texas.
Rice pres. continues vision for excellence

Rice University recently inaugurated Reginald DesRoches as the first Black and first immigrant to hold the position as president since its founding in 1912. Although DesRoches assumed his role in July, he marked the beginning of his term during his inauguration ceremony in October where he promised to continue the momentum of academic excellence and growth the university has seen.
Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store

In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of Harris County elections, GOP files suit

Newly re-elected Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, is calling for an investigation into issues that occurred during Harris County’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Abbott claimed county voters experienced confusion following delays due to missing keys and paper ballot shortages he alleges happened only in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more during last week’s election.
