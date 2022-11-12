ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Volleyball Q&A: Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson is a graduate transfer libero on the women's volleyball team from Sonora, California. With less than a full season with the Waves, Patterson has carried the squad defensively while racking up three WCC Defensive Player of the Week awards thus far. Patterson hopes to help lead her team to a NCAA Tournament appearance this season:
SONORA, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Basketball Routs Alabama State, 91-62

MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Hoops Begins Homestand Sunday vs. Alabama State

Site: Firestone Fieldhouse (Malibu, California) Last Meeting: Waves 79, Hornets 62 (12/11/2021 in Malibu) • The Pepperdine men's basketball team begins a stretch with three home games in seven days this Sunday afternoon against Alabama State. • Last season, Houston Mallette scored 24 points in a 79-62 home win over...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Drops Home Contest to PCH Cup Rival LMU

MALIBU, Calif. — Firestone Fieldhouse was set for a PCH Cup rivalry bout on Friday night, but after finishing with 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 16-25 final set scores, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was felled by LMU. Three Waves (18-8, 9-6 WCC) hit for double-figures against the Lions (17-7, 12-3...
MALIBU, CA
thecomeback.com

Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss

UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer High School - Whittier soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
WHITTIER, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Palos Verdes Estates, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yorba Linda High School football team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
dailybruin.com

Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District

LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA

