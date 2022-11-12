Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Animated Winter MountainAdrian HolmanCosta Mesa, CA
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Volleyball Q&A: Riley Patterson
Riley Patterson is a graduate transfer libero on the women's volleyball team from Sonora, California. With less than a full season with the Waves, Patterson has carried the squad defensively while racking up three WCC Defensive Player of the Week awards thus far. Patterson hopes to help lead her team to a NCAA Tournament appearance this season:
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Basketball Routs Alabama State, 91-62
MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Hoops Begins Homestand Sunday vs. Alabama State
Site: Firestone Fieldhouse (Malibu, California) Last Meeting: Waves 79, Hornets 62 (12/11/2021 in Malibu) • The Pepperdine men's basketball team begins a stretch with three home games in seven days this Sunday afternoon against Alabama State. • Last season, Houston Mallette scored 24 points in a 79-62 home win over...
UCLA Football Falls to Arizona in Shocking Upset at the Rose Bowl
The Bruins were unable to hold off the Wildcats, and their shots to the end zone in the final seconds each wound up falling short.
Long Beach, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach. The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Narbonne High School basketball team will have a game with West High School - Torrance on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
pepperdinewaves.com
Pepperdine Drops Home Contest to PCH Cup Rival LMU
MALIBU, Calif. — Firestone Fieldhouse was set for a PCH Cup rivalry bout on Friday night, but after finishing with 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 16-25 final set scores, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was felled by LMU. Three Waves (18-8, 9-6 WCC) hit for double-figures against the Lions (17-7, 12-3...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
thecomeback.com
Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss
UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Pioneer High School - Whittier soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Palos Verdes Estates, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Yorba Linda High School football team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
dailybruin.com
Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
Antelope Valley Press
Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District
LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
