Connie Lee Heinrich passed away peacefully at her home in Bonanza, Oregon, Oct 17, 2022. Connie was born in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 28, 1943. She later moved to Albany, California, and attended Marin School. Connie then attended Albany High School and graduated with honors. While in high school she was active in sports and was a cheer leader. After graduation in 1961, she attended Contra Costa college for two years. She married her high school sweetheart Randall Heinrich on July 6, 1963. They had two children Shannon Renee and Robert John. Connie was an avid skier, snow skier, scuba diver and snowmobiler. Connie worked for the University of California at Berkeley for over 25 years. Upon retirement as an accountant manager, she and her husband moved to Bonanza. They lived there for over 25 years. During that time she raised Morgon horses. High Desert Hospice took care of Connie during her final days.

BONANZA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO