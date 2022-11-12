WAYNE, Neb. -- In their closing game of the NSIC-GAC Challenge, MSUM defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 83-76 behind an efficient shooting game. The Dragons controlled much of the first half thanks to an efficient 45.7 percent shooting from the field. This included six three-point field goals at a 40 percent clip. MSUM held the lead in the first half for all but 41 seconds of the first 20 minutes. Southeastern Oklahoma State turned the ball over five times in the first half. This led to 11 Dragon points on the offensive end. The Dragons also dominated the glass once again, holding a six-rebound advantage over the Savage Storm in the first half. By half's end, MSUM held a 13-point lead, 40-27.

