Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msumdragons.com
Dragons Slam Savage Storm In NSIC-GAC Challenge
WAYNE, Neb. -- In their closing game of the NSIC-GAC Challenge, MSUM defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 83-76 behind an efficient shooting game. The Dragons controlled much of the first half thanks to an efficient 45.7 percent shooting from the field. This included six three-point field goals at a 40 percent clip. MSUM held the lead in the first half for all but 41 seconds of the first 20 minutes. Southeastern Oklahoma State turned the ball over five times in the first half. This led to 11 Dragon points on the offensive end. The Dragons also dominated the glass once again, holding a six-rebound advantage over the Savage Storm in the first half. By half's end, MSUM held a 13-point lead, 40-27.
msumdragons.com
Dragons Stifle Hillcats In Season Opener
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- In the 2022-23 season opener, the Dragon women were able to use defense and rebounding to impose their will against the Rogers State Hillcats. MSUM began with a spirited defensive effort against the Hillcats. After one quarter, Rogers State was held to just eight percent shooting from the field on 12 shots thanks in part to the Dragon defense. That tenacity translated to the offensive end as MSUM held a 17-4 lead after the first frame. The Dragons shot 25 percent from the field in the first quarter.
msumdragons.com
Central Missouri Gets Best Of MSUM In Regional Challenge
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- In a hotly contested match-up, the Central Missouri Jennies were able to get past MSUM 69-58 to close out the Dragons Regional Challenge competition. Today was the seventh meeting all-time between the Dragons and Jennies, and all have taken place in different towns:. Tonight in Moorhead. Nov....
KTEN.com
ECU Defeats Southeastern, Seeks a Bowl Invitation
ADA, Okla. – East Central University made easy work with a 31-10 victory over visiting Southeastern Oklahoma in a matchup with the longtime rivals. The win was ECU's third straight over the Savage Storm. ECU improved to 8-3 with the win, while Southeastern finishes the season at 6-5. The...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas
NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Iowa State
STILLWATER — After back-to-back weeks of having to explain a loss, Mike Gundy’s postgame news conference was back to discussing victory. Oklahoma State beat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “Well, that was funner than...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5M contract fully guaranteed
Brent Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract that pays him an average of $7.25 million annually is one of the largest ever awarded to a first-year head coach and we now know that it is fully guaranteed. It was previously announced that Venables will make $7 million in the first...
Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss
Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
KOCO
WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma
Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
dmagazine.com
In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend
In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
Comments / 0