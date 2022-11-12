ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msumdragons.com

Dragons Slam Savage Storm In NSIC-GAC Challenge

WAYNE, Neb. -- In their closing game of the NSIC-GAC Challenge, MSUM defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 83-76 behind an efficient shooting game. The Dragons controlled much of the first half thanks to an efficient 45.7 percent shooting from the field. This included six three-point field goals at a 40 percent clip. MSUM held the lead in the first half for all but 41 seconds of the first 20 minutes. Southeastern Oklahoma State turned the ball over five times in the first half. This led to 11 Dragon points on the offensive end. The Dragons also dominated the glass once again, holding a six-rebound advantage over the Savage Storm in the first half. By half's end, MSUM held a 13-point lead, 40-27.
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

Dragons Stifle Hillcats In Season Opener

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- In the 2022-23 season opener, the Dragon women were able to use defense and rebounding to impose their will against the Rogers State Hillcats. MSUM began with a spirited defensive effort against the Hillcats. After one quarter, Rogers State was held to just eight percent shooting from the field on 12 shots thanks in part to the Dragon defense. That tenacity translated to the offensive end as MSUM held a 17-4 lead after the first frame. The Dragons shot 25 percent from the field in the first quarter.
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

Central Missouri Gets Best Of MSUM In Regional Challenge

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- In a hotly contested match-up, the Central Missouri Jennies were able to get past MSUM 69-58 to close out the Dragons Regional Challenge competition. Today was the seventh meeting all-time between the Dragons and Jennies, and all have taken place in different towns:. Tonight in Moorhead. Nov....
MOORHEAD, MN
KTEN.com

ECU Defeats Southeastern, Seeks a Bowl Invitation

ADA, Okla. – East Central University made easy work with a 31-10 victory over visiting Southeastern Oklahoma in a matchup with the longtime rivals. The win was ECU's third straight over the Savage Storm. ECU improved to 8-3 with the win, while Southeastern finishes the season at 6-5. The...
ADA, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas

NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma

Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dmagazine.com

In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend

In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
GUTHRIE, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy