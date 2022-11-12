Let God do the thinking

God, through the prophet Isaiah, instructed man in the long ago saying, “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa. 55:7-9). It is just a simple fact that God and man do not think the same. An illustration of this is seen in Peter’s response to what the Lord said. Matthew recorded, “From that time forth began Jesus to show unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day. Then Peter took him and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee” (Matt. 16:21-22). The Lord’s response showed the difference in their thinking. He “…said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men” (Matt. 16:23). The Lord was thinking of obedience to the Father and the salvation of man through His blood shed upon the cross. All Peter could think of was the Lord being taken away from them in this fleshly life. Man is not capable of thinking as God, for man has not the insight that God has of all things. Jeremiah wrote, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). And, the wise man, Solomon, said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). When Naaman the leper was instructed by the prophet Elisha to dip in the Jordan River seven times to be cleansed of his leprosy, “…Naaman was wroth, and went away, and said, Behold, I thought, He will surely come out to me, and stand, and call on the name of the Lord his God, and strike his hand over the place, and recover the leper” (II Kings 5:11). Naaman thought wrong and the word of God from the prophet was right. Had a servant not interceded and influenced Naaman to just do what God said, his leprosy would have never been cleansed.

So, it seems reasonable that we need to let God do the thinking. But, how can we know what God thinks? I know that some say God speaks to them directly by way of the Holy Spirit, but as we shall see, that is not God’s way (remember His way is not our way either—Isa. 55:8-9). One of the reasons that God’s thinking is so superior to ours is that God can and does know what we are thinking (Heb. 4:12). However, we do not have the ability to know what God is thinking. Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (I Cor. 2:9). There you have it; man does not have the ability to look into the mind of God. However, Paul went on to say, “But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man that is in him? Even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God, Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual” (I Cor. 2:10-13). The Lord had promised the apostles that He would send the Holy Spirit unto them and that they would be guided in their teaching so that they could teach the mind of God to man. He told them, “But the comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26; see also John 15:26; 16:13). Paul told the Corinthians that the words he spoke were from the mind of God (I Cor. 2:13) and that the things he wrote came from the mind of God (I Cor. 14:37).

God’s way to reveal his thoughts to man was by the Holy Spirit guided written words of men of God. Much as the Old Testament prophets, “…holy men of God spaake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” ( Pet. 1:21). Today, the gospel of Christ is the power of God unto salvation, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith…” (Rom. 1:16-17). Want to know what God thinks? “All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16).