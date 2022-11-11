Read full article on original website
Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
The Lamron
Geneseo Equestrian team sends riders to IHSA Regionals
The Geneseo Equestrian team has begun their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion yet again. Led by longtime coach Kim Sanford, each of their first four shows this year have resulted in a top five finish for the Knights and multiple riders qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regionals in early April. With more than half of the season to go, Geneseo looks to finish strong after their previous performances.
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Cadets football wins first Section V since 1994; three other teams crowned champions
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rich Lipani won the 200th game of his high school football head coaching career earlier in October. On Friday night, his Hilton Cadets football team captured their first sectionals title since 1994. The Cadets had to overcome an undefeated Webster Schroeder team who they lost...
Corning football defeats Elmira, wins third straight sectional title
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks are still on top in Section IV Class AA. The top-seeded Corning Hawks defeated second-seeded Elmira 46-24 at home on a rainy Friday night to win their third straight Section IV Class AA title. Corning quarterback Brady Hughes connected with James Freeman on a long touchdown pass late in […]
St. Francis, Timon win Msgr. Martin football championships
ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y (WIVB) — St. Francis secured its second consecutive Monsignor Martin A Division football championship with an 50-20 victory against Canisius on Friday night at Polian Family Field. Bishop Timon-St. Jude beat St. Mary’s 28-7 on Saturday at St. Joe’s to win the Msgr. Martin B Division title in its second season under […]
WUHF
McQuaid, Hilton and Canandaigua take home Sectional Championships
It all came down to Friday night. McQuaid took down Pittsford 37-14 to win their fourth straight Class AA title. While Hilton upset undefeated Schroeder 40-7 to take home the Class A1 championship. And rounding out the night, in Class A2 Canandaigua won their fourth consecutive brick after they beat...
The Lamron
School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus
In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
The Lamron
Invasion of Privacy: The past, present, and future of INTD 105 with Professor D’Angelo
In terms of general education requirements for SUNY Geneseo students, few courses have the same reputation and general hesitancy as INTD 105: the writing seminar. Often taken in the first year of one’s time at Geneseo, there are numerous different sections, topics, and styles that cover the same basic principles about how writing is thought about at the collegiate level, generally in vast contrast to the high school level. Professor Lisa D’Angelo, instructor for “The Modern Age in America” sections of INTD 105, not only acknowledges the uncertainty that many students feel as they transition into their college life, but incorporates it into her curriculum as a way of not only helping grow the writer, but the person as well.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 11 - November 13
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you have any plans for the weekend? There are several events taking place across Western New York. Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m....
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
WUHF
The Sklar Brothers back in Rochester
The Sklar Brothers are back in Rochester and were back in-studio on Good Day Rochester. For ticket information on their Saturday shows, click here.
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
The Lamron
Lavender House LLC officially open in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Halls
A new Living Learning Community (LLC) has been established in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Residence Halls. The Lavender House LLC is a community for LGBTQ+ students interested in living with other students who share their identities and experiences. While there has previously been dedicated space in Putnam Hall for gender neutral and LGBTQ+ students, a ceremony was held on Nov. 1 to officially name the space Lavender House and establish LLCs in Genesee and Suffolk Halls.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
