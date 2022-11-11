ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lamron

Women’s soccer defends SUNYAC title, moves on to NCAA Tournament

The Geneseo women’s soccer team has won their second-straight SUNYAC Championship, successfully defending their title. The win came in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as several overtime periods still were not enough. When it came down to penalty kicks, the Knights completed their 1-1 (4-3) victory over SUNY Cortland. Geneseo...
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

Geneseo Equestrian team sends riders to IHSA Regionals

The Geneseo Equestrian team has begun their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion yet again. Led by longtime coach Kim Sanford, each of their first four shows this year have resulted in a top five finish for the Knights and multiple riders qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regionals in early April. With more than half of the season to go, Geneseo looks to finish strong after their previous performances.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus

In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
GENESEO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen – presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city’s business landscape.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
The Lamron

Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members

Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

Lavender House LLC officially open in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Halls

A new Living Learning Community (LLC) has been established in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Residence Halls. The Lavender House LLC is a community for LGBTQ+ students interested in living with other students who share their identities and experiences. While there has previously been dedicated space in Putnam Hall for gender neutral and LGBTQ+ students, a ceremony was held on Nov. 1 to officially name the space Lavender House and establish LLCs in Genesee and Suffolk Halls.
GENESEO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society

Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
SPENCERPORT, NY
albanymagic.com

Are We About to Get Our First Snow Storm?

Hard to believe it was in the mid 70’s just a week ago, this week could be very different. The National Weather Service is monitoring a weather pattern that could bring accumulating snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If it does hit the Capital Region, the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

