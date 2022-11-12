Clinton rallies in OT thriller

Walker Spell takes a shot on net. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Indenpendent

The game started off strong as both teams immediately rushed into play. The No. 1 Franklin Academy Patriots faced off with the No. 4 Dark Horses of Clinton. This was a match for the ages as the underdogs took the match out from under Franklin in overtime 3-2.

The Horses struggled in the first 10 minutes of play. Franklin’s offense smothered a sluggish Clinton defense on the pitch.

Clinton had a couple of opportunities to score and showed some of that Dark Horse power. However, the Patriots had plans of their own and deflected their advances. They marched up the pitch, creating plenty of opportunities through their crisp passing and creative play development. 23 minutes in, the Horses flimsy defense cracked and the Patriots put on in the top right. Franklin took the lead 1-0.

Clinton continued to struggle with maintaining possession. In desperation, Sebastian Boteta made a poor slide tackle that resulted in a yellow card. The Patriots were setup for a close range free kick, well within scoring distance. Marcos Medina made the save to keep the game within reach for the Horses.

The competition remained close, as the Horses defense significantly stepped up their game. Clinton began making some headway against the Patriots as they put together a string of excellent counter attacks. Franklin had to adjust but struggled as the Dark Horses were determined to score a goal. For the last five minutes of the first half, the Dark Horses continued to drum on the Patriots defense. Unfortunately, they couldn’t finish any of their shots. They were either way off or trickle rolls to the keeper.

As the game waned on, the tired teams on the pitch grew a little more sloppy in their tackling. More whistles blew as the teams desperately tried to hold each other off. In the final thirty seconds of the half, the Patriots were given a yellow card for an improper tackle.

The Horses tried to capitalize by using their free kick sending a lob pass in the box. It didn’t pan out and the Patriots pushed them back to their side as the first half ended. Franklin led at the break, 1-0.

The second half began with renewed vigor for the Horses. They came out swinging, effectively smothering the Patriots offense. They looked like their old selves, communicating on the pitch, good passes and effective playmaking. It didn’t last long though, as the Horses found themselves on the wrong end of another penalty. Too much contact ended up in the box gave Franklin a penalty kick. Medina leaped out, stretching as much as possible but the ball was just out of reach. The Patriots led 2-0, with 31 minutes left in play.

The crowd was silenced, the player’s heads were hanging low, but Coach Brad Spell was still hollering. “THERE’S STILL TIME!”

The Dark Horses continued to fight back, creating another big scoring opportunity. Like the others, the Patriots disrupted the play and put them back on the defensive. Clinton got lucky at the 20 minute mark, as the Patriots found a big hole on the right side. The opponent put a little too much juice behind the ball and sent it over the net.

The Horses continued to stall out as their play deteriorated. The passing became inaccurate and no one seemed to be on the same page. With fifteen minutes left in play, the Dark Horses started another advance it would end with a Franklin and Clinton player on the ground. The referee called an unpopular foul on Clinton, which the crowd ensured he heard.

The Horses grew vicious and relentlessly attacked the net. With 12 minutes left in play, the Horses set up an advance that finally put them on the board. After a scuffle in the box, Franklin cleared it. Clinton took the ball back to their end. After a tough fight for possession, the Dark Horses held on and put one in the back of Franklin’s net, making it 2-1.

The crowd erupted as the players celebrated holding onto hope that their season wasn’t finished just yet. This score ignited the confidence of a clearly disheartened team. Clinton kicked it up and increased pressure on Franklin. The Patriots scrambled to keep the Horses out of their zone but it was too much.

The relentless offense smothered Franklin, they were disjointed after a revved up Clinton team released a barrage of offense and set themselves up for a corner kick. After that one, Franklin quickly put it out of bounds trying to slow down the charge. This earned them another corner kick.

The corner connected and bounced into the net amongst the crowd of players. The keeper had no chance as the gaggle around the ball blocked his view. Clinton tied it up with two minutes left in play. At the end of regulation the team and Coach Spell ran to field to celebrate. The game wasn’t over, but they overcame a two-goal deficit to tie it up.

The start of overtime was a far cry from how the Dark Horses began the match. While Franklin was renewed and playing at a higher level, Clinton had their confidence restored which would be just what they needed. After nine minutes of back and forth Clinton scored, snatching the lead after a blown save by the Patriot keeper. The Dark Horses overwhelmed the goalie and he simply froze in place while the ball rolled in.

The second half of overtime was heated. Tempers began to flare as both teams began to play some physical soccer. The bumps became harder and the tackles riskier, no one could deny these teams wanted the win. Medina played a huge role in final minutes of the match, as the Patriots were rushing full bore into Clinton.

During multiple Franklin attempts, he made smart choices and covered the ball, preventing any advance. However, it was his snap decision save in the near post that really deflated the Patriots. Off a Franklin run, it was passed to the outside and the player took the shot. Medina put his hands up and dropped to prevent the ball rolling under him, but the ball left ground and ricocheted off his hands instead. The save was met with a roar of cheers and praise from the crowd and the sideline.

This would be the straw that broke Franklin’s back as they watched the clock melt down to zero and Clinton take the field in elation over their upset win. Clinton moves on to the next round after their win in overtime, 3-2.

No. 4 Clinton now sits at 21-2-3 and advance to the final four of the state tournament. They are slated to play against the No. 3 Manteo Redskins who are coming in off a victory over James Kenan in an incredibly close match that resulted in a score of 2-2 and 5-4 in the sudden death shootout.

The game is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 15.