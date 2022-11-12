The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Jonathan Williams. 28-year-old Jonathan Williams was a member of the US Army Reserve and a correctional officer at Leeds County Jail in Kansas City, Missouri. According to Missing Veterans, on June 5, 1994, Jonathan hosted a small get-together at his home at 3948 Paseo in Kansas City. Jonathan lived there with his wife and daughter from a previous relationship. He had custody of his daughter, and he and his wife were newlyweds. According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the couple was married on June 6, 1994.

