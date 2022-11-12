Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It’s surreal. It’s amazing for our kids. I didn’t know in June that we could make it this far, but I’m super proud of them for all the hard work they’ve put in and all their time and dedication. It was a great team win.” – Olathe Northwest Coach Lorne Clark after the Ravens beat Olathe West 35-33 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO