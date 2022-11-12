ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

prepskc.com

Take a look back at Week 12

Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It’s surreal. It’s amazing for our kids. I didn’t know in June that we could make it this far, but I’m super proud of them for all the hard work they’ve put in and all their time and dedication. It was a great team win.” – Olathe Northwest Coach Lorne Clark after the Ravens beat Olathe West 35-33 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history.
OLATHE, KS
KU Sports

With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn

The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s

Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022

Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

