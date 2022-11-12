Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
prepskc.com
Take a look back at Week 12
Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It’s surreal. It’s amazing for our kids. I didn’t know in June that we could make it this far, but I’m super proud of them for all the hard work they’ve put in and all their time and dedication. It was a great team win.” – Olathe Northwest Coach Lorne Clark after the Ravens beat Olathe West 35-33 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history.
AOL Corp
How to watch or stream the Duke vs. Kansas college basketball game on Tuesday night
A wrinkle in college basketball’s schedule moved Duke’s first game against another top-10 foe back a few days, but its importance to the Blue Devils remains the same. Normally a season-opening event, the Champions Classic doubleheader slid into the second week of the season so as not to be played on election night.
KU Sports
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Mahomes treats kids to exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screening
With the help of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Adidas Football, Mahomes surprised a group of kids at a screening of the new Black Panther movie.
KMBC.com
Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
inkansascity.com
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890
Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s
Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
kansascitymag.com
Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022
Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
kcur.org
Avila University's new president announces hundreds of new scholarships
Before entering the role as president for Avila Univeristy, James Burkee was a senior administrator for College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, New York. Despite Mount St. Vincent's being bigger than Avila, Burkee says the mission was similar. "Avila is focused on service to the neighbor," he said....
Comments / 0