Discussing mental health, schools
Andrea Rouse, left, new director of Project Activate, discusses a grant Sampson County Schools has received that creates mental health services in schools with Clinton-Sampson Rotary members during the club’s Monday meeting. With Rouse was SCS’s Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick, pictured right. Both ladies discussed the need for mental health services in the schools and how this grant will help provide services children need. Rouse said there was a move to also include Clinton City Schools in the new service offering.
