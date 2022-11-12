ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Set Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score of 4,740-4,726. The Huskers' score of 4,726 beat the program record of 4,717 set against Air Force on Oct. 22, while...
Huskers Fall to Nanooks in First Weekend Matchup

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team posted one of its best scores in program history in a 4,743-4,714 loss to No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Saturday afternoon at the Tanaka Valley Sportsmans Association. NU's score of 4,714 is the second highest in program history, just three points shy...
Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
Huskers Split Two Duals at Journeymen Wranglemania

Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team split a pair of duals in Pennsylvania at the Journeymen Wranglemania on Saturday. NU defeated Army 25-9 before falling to #8 NC State 23-10. To start the day, the Huskers allowed only nine points and recorded four bonus point victories to defeat...
