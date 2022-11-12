What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.

Read full article on original website
Bob
3d ago
This is why you need to carry your judge Sam Colt with you. The verdict he hands down is real justice not like these imposter judges.
Bond Mood
3d ago
I would never ride the CTA/trains anymore. I know some people don't have a choice, and I'm sorry about that, but as for me, I'm done. I used to use all of the public transportation every day.
Goin'Banana's
3d ago
The very first article, Loop train robbery, the prosecutor's plea deal for a lesser charge in 2021 case was a ten year sentence without the use of a firearm. He committed the crime with a firearm and will be released by 2026 not even near a decade and back on the streets of Chicago.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
Chicago man allegedly carjacked vehicle with baby inside, battered responding officer and paramedic
Pherris Harrington, 26, carjacked a couple in Chicago on Sunday night, speeding off with a two-month-old child inside until he crashed and was arrested, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man took 10 ounces of pot and a digital scale to a meeting with his parole officer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — The good news is that Anthony Hughes met with his parole officer as scheduled on Sunday. The bad news, according to prosecutors, is that Hughes brought a bunch of pot and a drug scale to his appointment. Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents detained Hughes, 37, and...
cwbchicago.com
Parolee hijacked car with baby inside, drove 2 blocks with the father on the hood
Prosecutors say a Chicago man on parole for armed robbery carjacked an SUV with a 2-month-old baby in the back seat, then drove two blocks with the child’s father clinging to the vehicle’s hood. Pherris Harrington, 26, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach on Tuesday...
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men robbed two couples in Lincoln Park on Monday night
Chicago police are investigating after two couples were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park within 30 minutes on Monday night. First, a dark SUV pulled up on the 400 block of West Arlington, and three or four men wearing ski masks got out while displaying a firearm, said Kellie Bartoli, a Chicago police spokesperson.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers who got stuck in traffic while cops chased them on Lake Shore Drive get 6-year sentences
Chicago — Two men who got stuck in traffic while cops chased a recently-hijacked car on Lake Shore Drive have been sentenced to six years in prison. Another man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking an Uber driver with a Taser in Logan Square last year.
Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
Man, 46, shot on sidewalk in Burnside
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after he was shot while standing on a sidewalk Monday night in the Burnside neighborhood. The 46-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him, police said.
FBI: 3 masked men rob Bolingbrook bank; employees tied up
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI. At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery. Three masked...
cwbchicago.com
Carjacker threatened victim with a fire extinguisher, left his own car behind in River North: CPD report
Chicago — A River North doorman was carjacked Tuesday morning by a man who armed himself with a fire extinguisher, according to a Chicago police report. The hijacker may also be responsible for shoplifting from an Old Town liquor store on Monday, but more on that twist in a minute.
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made.
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'
Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.
abc17news.com
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
cwbchicago.com
Wanted man crashes in Uptown, steals nearby car with baby inside; child OK, suspect in custody
Chicago police have a man in custody after he allegedly crashed a car in Uptown, then stole another vehicle nearby that had a 2-month-old boy in the back seat on Sunday morning. Police found the stolen car, arrested the suspect, and safely recovered the baby in the Loop a short time later.
