Aaron Smith and Jeff Howell are joined by The Bengalorian to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals at mid-season and what it will take to make the playoffs. The two are also joined by Regan Yoakam to discuss her roles with Bearcat Journal, both ongoing and future, as Ed Mayhall and Chad Brendel pop in and out throughout. Join the conversation live every Tuesday night at 9:15pm on the Bearcat Journal YouTube channel, and don't forget to like and subscribe while you're there.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO