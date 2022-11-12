Read full article on original website
Related
onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Enables All-Electric VISION EQXX to Go Further on a Single Charge
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that Mercedes-Benz adopted onsemi silicon carbide (SiC) technology for traction inverters as part of a strategic collaboration. onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lowers the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. The EV completed a 1,202 km (747 mile) trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, England, holding the record for longest distance traveled on a single charge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005607/en/ onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. (Photo: Business Wire)
todaysemobility.com
Kindred Motorworks partners with KORE Power on battery modules for modernized, electric vintage cars and trucks
Kindred Motorworks, the Bay Area producer of modernized vintage vehicles, has partnered with Idaho-based KORE Power, a developer of battery cell technology, to supply battery modules for the electrified models in the Kindred lineup. The first two vehicles benefiting from the partnership are the Kindred VW Bus and the Kindred 3100 pickup truck, offered exclusively as EVs.
todaysemobility.com
Kempower partners with EV-olution Charging Systems Inc. to deliver fast-charging solutions to Ontario, Canada
Rapid EV charging technology provider Kempower signed a partnership with Canada-based charging solutions supplier EV-olution Charging Systems Inc. to deliver fast charging solutions to the province of Ontario in Canada, North America. The partnership agreement follows Kempower’s entry into the North American market. North America urgently needs to expand...
todaysemobility.com
Volta Trucks, DB Schenker complete first on-road test phase of full-electric Volta Zero
Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider and DB Schenker, the logistics service providers and the leader in European land transport, completed the first test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero in Europe. For the first time, a Design Verification prototype Volta Zero operated on roads and in real distribution environments in Paris.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
insideevs.com
Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price
Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
CNBC
Ford vs. GM: Same industry, two increasingly different companies
DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new vehicles. GM has gained an edge in recent years on the back of better financials and early moves into electric and autonomous vehicles. GM most recently reported third-quarter results that, compared to Ford, knocked it out of the park.
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Groundbreaking hydrogen separation technique to recover clean energy from unrecyclable waste
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr. Amir Keshmiri is working on an innovation that could allow the efficient recovery of hydrogen from waste, according to a press release from the institution published on Wednesday. The researchers have received government funding to work with Powerhouse...
CNBC
Canceled sailings from China and 'radical' vessel cuts hit U.S. ability to reach export market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks
These two GM diesel engines should be avoided in your search for pickup trucks. The post Avoid Buying These: Chevy & GMC 6.5L Diesel Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
retrofitmagazine.com
Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump
Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
foodlogistics.com
$163B Worth of Stock Discarded Due to Waste, Overproduction
Overproduction and waste are exacerbating the supply chain crisis and hitting businesses to the tune of 3.6% of their annual profits, as nearly 8% of stock perishes or is discarded, according to an Avery Dennison report. This significant loss includes 4.3% of stock that spoils in the supply chain before it even reaches the shelf with a further 3.4% discarded due to overproduction. This loss amounts to $163.1 billion worth of inventory.
marinelink.com
Mercury Marine Unveils V10 Outboards
Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado outboard engines, said to be the industry's first V10 outboards. The new outboards are compatible with the latest Mercury SmartCraft technologies and will also be offered with an optional dual-mode...
How Much Do Dealerships Charge For Labor?
Find out how much most dealerships charge for labor and if it's worth paying the cost of admission. The post How Much Do Dealerships Charge For Labor? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
