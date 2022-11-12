ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUSports.net

LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Perkins Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. Perkins, a true freshman from Cypress, Texas, had one of the best all-around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Back In Action Sunday Against Western Carolina

BATON ROUGE – After opening its season with two dominant victories, No. 14 LSU (2-0) will wrap up the first week of its season on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Western Carolina (2-0) in the PMAC. Sunday will be LSU’s first televised game of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Miller, LSU Stops Lift Tigers Past Arkansas State, 61-52

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers held Arkansas State scoreless for 7:05 at a point in the second half when the Red Wolves had closed the LSU lead down to just two points and the Tigers came away with a 61-52 win over A-State Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Meet Cajuns Sunday in Lafayette for Fall Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face UL Lafayette in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La. Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission is free. LSU and UL Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE, LA
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy