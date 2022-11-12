Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34
BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
LSUSports.net
White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
LSUSports.net
Perkins Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. Perkins, a true freshman from Cypress, Texas, had one of the best all-around...
LSUSports.net
LSU Back In Action Sunday Against Western Carolina
BATON ROUGE – After opening its season with two dominant victories, No. 14 LSU (2-0) will wrap up the first week of its season on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Western Carolina (2-0) in the PMAC. Sunday will be LSU’s first televised game of the...
LSUSports.net
Miller, LSU Stops Lift Tigers Past Arkansas State, 61-52
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers held Arkansas State scoreless for 7:05 at a point in the second half when the Red Wolves had closed the LSU lead down to just two points and the Tigers came away with a 61-52 win over A-State Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
What they are saying nationally about LSU's 13-10 win over Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — No. 7 LSU won a very ugly game over Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Here's what those in sports media are saying about the game.
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
LSUSports.net
Tigers Meet Cajuns Sunday in Lafayette for Fall Exhibition
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face UL Lafayette in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La. Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission is free. LSU and UL Lafayette...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Downs Lamar 3-1, Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE – The No. 8-seeded LSU soccer team was victorious on Friday night as they took down the Lamar Cardinals, 3-1, inside the LSU Soccer Stadium to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers opened the scoring in the 32nd minute as midfielder Ida...
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women Post Highest NCAA Regional Cross Country Finish in School History
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU women’s cross country team finished in third place Friday at the NCAA South Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas, narrowly missing an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships meet. The top two finishers, first-place Arkansas and second-place Texas, qualified for the national meet.
Baton Rouge, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The Broadmoor High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Episcopal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on November 14, 2022, 15:55:00.
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Three Ascension Parish teams advanced with wins in the opening round of the 2022 LHSAA football playoffs. East Ascension, the 15th seed, shut out West Ouachita, 18th, in a 37-0 victory at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales. Dutchtown, the 14th seed, also posted a dominant win over Parkway, 19th, with a...
KNOE TV8
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say. A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a...
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
