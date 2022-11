FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite a career-high afternoon from senior BrookeLyn Messenger, the Air Force volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to Colorado State on Saturday (Nov. 12) in Fort Collins. Playing in their final road match of the regular season, the Falcons fell 25-16, 16-25, 16-25, 18-25 to the host Rams.

