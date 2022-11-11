Read full article on original website
Seniors Gabe Parr, Henry Chuo ready to pace Westwood boys to more than 30 wins again
Those expecting a steep drop-off for Westwood boys basketball this season are likely to be in for a bit of disappointment. Sure, expecting the Warriors to duplicate last year’s record of 30-6 that was the second-most wins in school history after losing three starters — including second-team all-Centex forward Zach Engels — to graduation may be asking too much, but as it showed on the second night of the season Tuesday, Westwood won’t be a team to sleep on.
Purcell Marian's D.J. Dowdy steps down as head football coach, will remain AD
Purcell Marian head football coach D.J. Dowdy announced Wednesday morning he will step down from the position but continue as athletic director for the Miami Valley Conference program.
