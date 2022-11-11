Read full article on original website
University of Virginia football team is uniting in grief as players and staff process tragedy after fatal shooting, coach and AD say
The last 24 hours have felt like a nightmare for University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, the entire football team and campus, the coach said Tuesday during a news conference.
Three players tally 16 points each to lead Providence over Stonehill
Ed Croswell collected 16 points and nine rebounds and Bryce Hopkins and Clifton Moore each added 16 points and eight
Not an oinker: Iowa meets Minnesota in key Big Ten West clash
For the past few weeks, it appeared as if Saturday’s Iowa-Minnesota game would be nothing more than a battle for
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke rocks iced out chains on team plane after upset win over Eagles
A few Washington Commanders players let quarterback Taylor Heinicke borrow some diamond studded chains in celebration of the team's upset win over the Eagles Monday night.
