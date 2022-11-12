ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Toronto went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

