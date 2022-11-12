ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KKR leads $48M Series C round in Indonesian digital trust provider Privy

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy, a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced Monday the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy. The round also saw participation from existing investors MDI...
Funding Societies partners with Proton to provide dealer financing for used car dealers

Funding Societies, Southeast Asia’s largest small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) digital financing platform, is collaborating with Malaysia’s national car maker Proton to provide credit facilities for Proton dealers to finance the purchase of cars for floor stocking. “Demand for personal vehicles saw an increase since the second half...

