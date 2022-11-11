ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Denver

Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, others over injury

A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report

XFL Draft 2022: Full Selection Order, Format and Schedule for The Rock's League

The D.C. Defenders will be selecting first in the XFL draft. The new league, which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced the draft order and schedule for this week's event:. XFL @XFL2023. Announcing the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLDraft</a> order for the first positional group:<br><br>1. <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLDefenders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLDefenders</a><br>2. <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLBattlehawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLBattlehawks</a><br>3. <a...
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC

