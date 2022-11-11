Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, others over injury
A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory. After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field. The Eagles were on the wrong end of some...
Bleacher Report
NFL Scout on Will Levis: 'Can't Believe' People Think He's Potential No. 1 Draft Pick
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered the 2022 season among the top NFL draft prospects, but scouts are now questioning his upside amid an up-and-down year. "I can't believe people really think he's a potential No. 1 pick," a scout said to ESPN's Matt Miller. The message came after Levis struggled...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera Undecided on Heinicke, Wentz at QB After Eagles Upset
The Washington Commanders put an end to the Philadelphia Eagles' undefeated season with a 32-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, and it was Taylor Heinicke, not Carson Wentz, who powered Ron Rivera's squad to victory. The Commanders now have a decision to make at quarterback. Will they stick...
Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after trading up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11
Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report
Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days. Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for...
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022: Full Selection Order, Format and Schedule for The Rock's League
The D.C. Defenders will be selecting first in the XFL draft. The new league, which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced the draft order and schedule for this week's event:. XFL @XFL2023. Announcing the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLDraft</a> order for the first positional group:<br><br>1. <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLDefenders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLDefenders</a><br>2. <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLBattlehawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLBattlehawks</a><br>3. <a...
Bleacher Report
Bruce Arians: Tom Brady Was 'Playing Bad' During Buccaneers' 3-Game Losing Streak
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said criticism of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the team's three-game losing streak was unfair and cast a spotlight on the play of Tom Brady. "I don't think it was fair to Byron," Arians, who serves as a senior adviser on the...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Dallas Goedert Reportedly Will Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended time" after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo clarified that the injury is "not a season-ender." Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost fumble....
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; WR Will Be Placed on IR
Things keep getting worse for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four games. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery.
Bleacher Report
Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Underwent Back Surgery; Out for Season with Injury
Shaquille Leonard's injury-plagued 2022 season has come to an end. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday with the hope this "procedure fixes his issue for good." Leonard only played in three games this season because of injuries. He missed the first...
Bleacher Report
Bill Belichick Wants NFL Rule Change on Challenges After Controversy in Vikings-Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants to expand the ability for coaches to challenge plays, even in the last two minutes of the half. "I've been in favor of that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "Now, I'm not in favor of adding more challenges, but challenging the plays."
Bleacher Report
Eagles Can Concentrate on What Really Matters with Undefeated Season Hopes Shattered
The 1972 Miami Dolphins can keep their undefeated season, annual guzzling of celebratory champagne and pretentious attitudes. While the historical feat of not losing a single game for an entire season has yet to be matched during the Super Bowl era, the self-importance of such an act for five decades has become boorish.
Bleacher Report
Lions RB D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Entering Deadline
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift continues to impress when he gets the opportunity, but those chances have been limited. It has created a frustrating situation for fantasy football managers. Swift played 10 snaps in Week 9 and 19 in Week 10, per Pro Football Reference, as he recovers from...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Christian Watson After 'Exorcising Some Energetic Demons'
Christian Watson finally had his breakout game Sunday, with the rookie wideout hauling in four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Watson also exorcised "energetic demons" along the way. "We had a...
