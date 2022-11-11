A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO