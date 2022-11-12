ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured

Despite being scheduled to be part of the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, it appears that Rey Mysterio will be taking some time off television, as Ringside News reports that Mr. 619 is currently injured. Mysterio was backstage at Friday Night SmackDown sporting a walking boot. Backstage sources suggest that...

