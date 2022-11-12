NEW YORK, NY – Guns are no longer needed to commit robberies in New York City. In recent months simple household and nearby items have been used to scare people into giving the bad guys what they want. Last week, a man used a cable wire against a 74-year-old woman and held it menacingly as he robbed her near Avenue X and Batchelder Street in Brooklyn. Police said that at around noon, the man, described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s approached the elderly woman with the cable and threatened her before robbing her and The post 74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO