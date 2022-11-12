ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope

Park Slope has become one of the trendiest areas in Brooklyn with an abundance of boutiques, shops, and restaurants. Throughout my twenty years of living here, I have tried so many wonderful restaurants and wanted to share them with you. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Gravesend Street Corner Renamed for Beloved Community Pillar Lou Jerome

A street corner in Gravesend now honors the life and legacy of Lou Jerome, the late founder of Lou’s Deli, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The intersection of East Second Street and Kings Highway was officially named Lou’s Deli Way this past Sunday, Nov. 13. The unveiling ceremony was crowded with nearly a hundred people, as old friends, family and electeds — all of whom loved Jerome for his kindness and big dreams — came to pay their respects.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

450 Grand Avenue Tops Out in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Construction has topped out on 450 Grand Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by 450 Grand Ave Owner LLC, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 42 units spread across 35,296 square feet with interiors by Durukan Design, and 6,089 square feet of commercial space. Citi Builders NY LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street, adjacent to Putnam Triangle.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Grand Army Plaza car-free zone touted for possible construction

CROWN HEIGHTS — At the nexus of some of Brooklyn’s busiest avenues, the city Department of Transit is considering the transformation of Grand Army Plaza into a car-free zone, Gothamist reported in an exclusive piece on Friday. Gothamist also explained that Grand Army Plaza could be connected to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire

NEW YORK, NY – Guns are no longer needed to commit robberies in New York City. In recent months simple household and nearby items have been used to scare people into giving the bad guys what they want. Last week, a man used a cable wire against a 74-year-old woman and held it menacingly as he robbed her near Avenue X and Batchelder Street in Brooklyn. Police said that at around noon, the man, described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s approached the elderly woman with the cable and threatened her before robbing her and The post 74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Goes Green Online Auction on November 19th For Grandma’s Love

Some Ridgites with green thumbs are holding a plant auction on November 19th to benefit Grandma’s Love. The online auction made by Bay Ridge Goes Green is such a kind gesture from our sweet green thumb neighbors. To see the items being auctioned – join this group (Share this link with your friends)
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Family feud explodes over ownership of East Flatbush building

EAST FLATBUSH – It’s father vs. son. The dad is 95-year-old Navy veteran Mario Bisogno, Sr., who, as a teenager, served aboard a munitions carrier in the Pacific during World War II. Bisogno, a Gravesend resident, who spent his post-Navy years as a butcher, working out of a...
BROOKLYN, NY

