Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope
Park Slope has become one of the trendiest areas in Brooklyn with an abundance of boutiques, shops, and restaurants. Throughout my twenty years of living here, I have tried so many wonderful restaurants and wanted to share them with you. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope.
bkreader.com
Gravesend Street Corner Renamed for Beloved Community Pillar Lou Jerome
A street corner in Gravesend now honors the life and legacy of Lou Jerome, the late founder of Lou’s Deli, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The intersection of East Second Street and Kings Highway was officially named Lou’s Deli Way this past Sunday, Nov. 13. The unveiling ceremony was crowded with nearly a hundred people, as old friends, family and electeds — all of whom loved Jerome for his kindness and big dreams — came to pay their respects.
Lobo Loco Mexican Cantina added to the Mall’s restaurant collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With minty mojitos and flank steak served Mexican-style, friends and family of the Lobo Loco staff and ownership celebrated their kitchen’s first run for a crowd. The 300-seat cantina-concept by the Abitino Group is officially open in New Springville at 280 Marsh Avenue. It is located at the Staten Island Mall’s Crossings.
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
New York YIMBY
450 Grand Avenue Tops Out in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on 450 Grand Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by 450 Grand Ave Owner LLC, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 42 units spread across 35,296 square feet with interiors by Durukan Design, and 6,089 square feet of commercial space. Citi Builders NY LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street, adjacent to Putnam Triangle.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Grand Army Plaza car-free zone touted for possible construction
CROWN HEIGHTS — At the nexus of some of Brooklyn’s busiest avenues, the city Department of Transit is considering the transformation of Grand Army Plaza into a car-free zone, Gothamist reported in an exclusive piece on Friday. Gothamist also explained that Grand Army Plaza could be connected to...
Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers
NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn coffee cart vendor attacked, robbed by man demanding free food
A coffee cart vendor was attacked and robbed by a man who demanded free food from him in Brooklyn last week, authorities said.
Pétanque club brings indoor location to Brooklyn
Since it opened in 2020, Carreau Club only had four outdoor courts. Now, they’ve expanded and opened a new indoor space that features nine extra courts.
A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
Girl dragged down Queens street by robbers: 'They're the worst human beings alive'
A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens street by serial chain-snatchers on a scooter spoke out after police released video of the shocking robbery.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire
NEW YORK, NY – Guns are no longer needed to commit robberies in New York City. In recent months simple household and nearby items have been used to scare people into giving the bad guys what they want. Last week, a man used a cable wire against a 74-year-old woman and held it menacingly as he robbed her near Avenue X and Batchelder Street in Brooklyn. Police said that at around noon, the man, described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s approached the elderly woman with the cable and threatened her before robbing her and The post 74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire appeared first on Shore News Network.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Goes Green Online Auction on November 19th For Grandma’s Love
Some Ridgites with green thumbs are holding a plant auction on November 19th to benefit Grandma’s Love. The online auction made by Bay Ridge Goes Green is such a kind gesture from our sweet green thumb neighbors. To see the items being auctioned – join this group (Share this link with your friends)
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
therealdeal.com
Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
Isaac Hager is having a roller coaster of a November. Last week the Brooklyn developer partnered with nursing home investor Daryl Hagler to acquire a site in the borough with plans for a major residential project. This week he’s set to lose one. Madison Realty Capital, the senior lender...
bklyner.com
Massive Spa in Midwood, CitiBike in Flatbush, Car Free Grand Army Plaza, and more
If you thought that we were done with elections for a bit, now that we have voted on new state and congressional representatives, you will be disappointed to learn that after the new city council districts get approved, we will be heading right into another local council election next year. Brace yourselves.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Family feud explodes over ownership of East Flatbush building
EAST FLATBUSH – It’s father vs. son. The dad is 95-year-old Navy veteran Mario Bisogno, Sr., who, as a teenager, served aboard a munitions carrier in the Pacific during World War II. Bisogno, a Gravesend resident, who spent his post-Navy years as a butcher, working out of a...
Comments / 1