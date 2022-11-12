Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
nystateofpolitics.com
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
The HIV Community Says Hello to San Juan!
NMAC would never knowingly put constituents in danger. The decision to proceed with the 2022 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) was made in consultation with the members of the local host committee. They’ve spent years working to bring the meeting to their city. The host committee is sensible and empathetic with all the people affected by Hurricane Fiona, particularly people living with HIV and AIDS and their families and community-based HIV organizations and their workers.
queenoftheclick.com
Why Didn’t The Head of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Advocate for NYC to Hold Somos?
Randy Peers, the head of the Brooklyn Chamber shared the above picture. Strangely, Peers went to Puerto Rico along with the other borough Chamber of Commerce leaders. All of them presented on a panel. Why wouldn’t one of them go and represent the group?. Even stranger….Jonathan L. Bing is...
Staten Island roulette: Put it all on red | From the editor
If you are a dyed-in-the-wool Staten Island Democrat, the kind who thinks all good things come to those who wait . . . the ones who are certain there’s a silver lining in every cloud . . . the horde that expects those evil Trump acolytes will get their just deserts, maybe you were surprised on Election Night. Even stunned.
NY1
New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation
Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Thursday celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York to recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between the state and the island and the important contributions of Puerto Rican New Yorkers.
manhattantimesnews.com
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul
The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
The Jewish Press
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending
The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
tsl.news
Must watch: ‘El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente’ sheds light on the gentrification of Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is a second home to me. Growing up, I used to spend two weeks of my summer in Puerto Rico and three weeks in the Dominican Republic visiting my family and learning the culture of both Islands. My childhood was filled with cafe con leche y pan for breakfast, trips to the rio to swim and play with the fishes in the afternoon and dancing the night away to Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen and Eddie Santiago.
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Mayor Adams to Shut Down Randall’s Island Tent Complex for Asylum-Seekers
The site has capacity for 1,000 people, but has seen relatively few visitors while continuing to encounter intense criticism from immigrants rights advocates and members of the City Council. Residents will be moved to a Manhattan hotel next week. Mayor Eric Adams is shutting down a controversial Randall’s Island tent...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
