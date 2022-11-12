ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
The HIV Community Says Hello to San Juan!

NMAC would never knowingly put constituents in danger. The decision to proceed with the 2022 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) was made in consultation with the members of the local host committee. They’ve spent years working to bring the meeting to their city. The host committee is sensible and empathetic with all the people affected by Hurricane Fiona, particularly people living with HIV and AIDS and their families and community-based HIV organizations and their workers.
New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation

Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending

The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
Must watch: ‘El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente’ sheds light on the gentrification of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a second home to me. Growing up, I used to spend two weeks of my summer in Puerto Rico and three weeks in the Dominican Republic visiting my family and learning the culture of both Islands. My childhood was filled with cafe con leche y pan for breakfast, trips to the rio to swim and play with the fishes in the afternoon and dancing the night away to Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen and Eddie Santiago.
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
