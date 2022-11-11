Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending
The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
Election 2022 wrap up: Staten Island gets redder, borough looks to 2023 district attorney race (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Election Day was a letdown for many Republicans across the country, but not here on Staten Island, where the GOP romped. Still, the Democrats made history in a borough judicial race, and all are looking ahead to next year’s key campaign for district attorney.
Power & Politics Full Show: Democrats hold onto statewide power, but Republicans make inroads after midterm
News 12's Jonathan Gordon is joined by former Tuckahoe Village Trustee Margaret Coleman and Republican Assemblyman-elect Matt Slate for an analysis of the midterm election results.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip
For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Dems, GOP present possible redistricting maps for Nassau County
Both sides created their maps using census data and the municipal home rule law - drawing the lines with equal population, demographics and legal standards.
How blood-and-guts headlines propelled Republicans in New York
In New York, voters consistently ranked crime among their top concerns in polls, while voters nationally did not.
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Democrats in southern Brooklyn: ‘Our party didn’t even put up a fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Staten Island roulette: Put it all on red | From the editor
If you are a dyed-in-the-wool Staten Island Democrat, the kind who thinks all good things come to those who wait . . . the ones who are certain there’s a silver lining in every cloud . . . the horde that expects those evil Trump acolytes will get their just deserts, maybe you were surprised on Election Night. Even stunned.
queenoftheclick.com
Councilman Justin Brannan Is In Puerto Rico
Journalist, Jeff Coltin shared that Councilman Brannan is in Puerto Rico at Somos. (Here) A lot of lobbyists are also at Somos. While other pols share on social media that they are on the trip, Brannan doesn’t. There is no reason for NYC politicians to go to Puerto Rico each year.
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000
Mayor Eric Adams closing down tent cityScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants to New York City on August 1 this year, New York was overwhelmed. The number of migrants was too much for the city to manage. So, Mayor Eric Adams decided to close the migrant shelter after a little over a month.
Here’s a look at how Staten Islanders voted in the 2022 election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The “red wave” that Republicans and pundits have been talking about rang true on Staten Island after the general election flipped an Assembly seat and the borough’s incumbent Republican Congressional representative won her re-election campaign. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis beat Max Rose for...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide. “Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more […]
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul announces November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month
The two-month anniversary since Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona is approaching, and this years SOMOS annual day of service is crucial to the island’s recovery.
