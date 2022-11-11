ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose, NY

The Jewish Press

Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending

The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Councilman Justin Brannan Is In Puerto Rico

Journalist, Jeff Coltin shared that Councilman Brannan is in Puerto Rico at Somos. (Here) A lot of lobbyists are also at Somos. While other pols share on social media that they are on the trip, Brannan doesn’t. There is no reason for NYC politicians to go to Puerto Rico each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000

Mayor Eric Adams closing down tent cityScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants to New York City on August 1 this year, New York was overwhelmed. The number of migrants was too much for the city to manage. So, Mayor Eric Adams decided to close the migrant shelter after a little over a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide. “Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

