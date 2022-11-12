Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Free Drive-In Holiday Experience Coming to the Town of Oyster Bay this December
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announce that the Town will once again bring back the Drive-in Holiday Experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town residents. The event will be offered December 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, with registration opening online November 14th at 10 a.m.
New diabetes center opens in Brooklyn
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day, and November is Diabetes Awareness Month. A new diabetes center has opened up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. They have recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help others, saving lives in their community. Located right off Eastern Parkway is a new state-of-the-art diabetes […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope
Park Slope has become one of the trendiest areas in Brooklyn with an abundance of boutiques, shops, and restaurants. Throughout my twenty years of living here, I have tried so many wonderful restaurants and wanted to share them with you. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Restaurants In Park Slope.
A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
queenoftheclick.com
Good Changes at Brooklyn Veterinary Group
Starting December 1st 2022, BVG is going to take requests for medication refills through the free app (BVG NY) or through email (bvg7624@gmail.com). That’s great! If you don’t have email, you can still do it by phone.
bkreader.com
Gravesend Street Corner Renamed for Beloved Community Pillar Lou Jerome
A street corner in Gravesend now honors the life and legacy of Lou Jerome, the late founder of Lou’s Deli, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The intersection of East Second Street and Kings Highway was officially named Lou’s Deli Way this past Sunday, Nov. 13. The unveiling ceremony was crowded with nearly a hundred people, as old friends, family and electeds — all of whom loved Jerome for his kindness and big dreams — came to pay their respects.
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
queenoftheclick.com
Tan and White Dog Found in Bay Ridge 11/12/22
This guy is an amazing neighbor! He picked up the dog while carrying his groceries to keep it safe. Thank you!
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say.
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
amny.com
Final building of Roosevelt Island’s Riverwalk neighborhood closed on by two companies
A closing on the $185 million in construction financing was announced by Related Companies and The Hudson Companies on Nov. 14 for the ninth Riverwalk building. The addition to the development in the Riverwalk neighborhood on Roosevelt Island will include workforce housing for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) employees as well as rental apartments and office spaces.
See any familiar faces in these 34 vintage photos from St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The only Catholic high school on the South Shore, St. Joseph by-the-Sea opened its doors in 1963. Set on a wooded tract off of Hylan Boulevard in Huguenot and adjacent to Arbutus Lake, the school was started by the Sisters of Charity, the religious order founded by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Goes Green Online Auction on November 19th For Grandma’s Love
Some Ridgites with green thumbs are holding a plant auction on November 19th to benefit Grandma’s Love. The online auction made by Bay Ridge Goes Green is such a kind gesture from our sweet green thumb neighbors. To see the items being auctioned – join this group (Share this link with your friends)
Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza May Soon Go Car-Free
The Department of Transportation (DOT) may soon deem Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza car-free, according to Gothamist‘s exclusive first report. Though no final decisions have been made, the DOT is looking to residents for feedback on the future they envision for Grand Army Plaza. The agency had set up a booth this past Saturday and will host a virtual online workshop on November 16th at 6:30 p.m. Residents can also share their thoughts and opinions through an online survey from the DOT. Join us for a workshop to gather ideas for the long term capital vision for Grand Army Plaza in #Brooklyn. 11/12, 10AM-1PM: Grand Army Plaza Farmer’s Market11/16, 6:30PM: Virtual workshop, register here: https://t.co/lhphRjhi0M Share feedback online: https://t.co/iPzPZ2vQQH pic.twitter.com/WJXGGBlszf — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 8, 2022
queenoftheclick.com
Dog Reunited With Family 8 Yrs Later – Brooklyn
Sean Casey Animal Rescue shared this fantastic story. Kobi, the dog was recently found as a stray in Sunset Park and was brought to Sean Casey Animal Rescue. SCAR scanned Kobi for a microchip and found one. Kobi was stolen 8 years ago from his family when he was almost a year old.
queenoftheclick.com
The DEP Worked Out in Queens And Solved the Flooding Problems- Dyker Heights Needs This
Councilwoman Vicki Paladino in Queens says that the DEP is working out in Queens and what they are doing is working. Let’s get them to do the same in Dyker Heights! Brannan and Gounardes did not get help for the people last year when this happened. Dyker Heights residents went to Community Board 10.
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
‘All hands’ FDNY response extinguishes Great Kills house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The FDNY issued an “all-hands” response to a fire in a Great Kills home Sunday night. The FDNY received a call for a house fire at 52 Trent St., between Hylan Boulevard and Amboy Road, at 4:56 p.m., according to an official from the department’s press office.
